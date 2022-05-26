Digital Ford Taurus SHO “Coupe” Quickly Turns Into Wannabe Thunderbird Heir

Remember the final installment of the original Men in Black trilogy, when MIB’s official workhorse car was a 2012 Ford Taurus SHO? Such an interesting choice of wheels for the most expensive comedy film in the world, right?
Well, that should speak tons about the appeal of the special Ford Taurus SHO (Super High Output) series, which in its final (fourth-generation) installment was not only the base for the Ford Police Interceptor Sedan conversions but was also offered with a rare manual transmission and as the only Taurus version equipped with the twin-turbocharged EcoBoost V6 engine.
Unfortunately, after three original generations (a trilogy, just like the initial MIB franchise) were produced between 1989 and 1999 model years at Ford’s Atlanta Assembly (Hapeville, Georgia), the last iteration – which jumped past a massive 11-year hiatus (Men in Black: International, from 2019, had a smaller gap, though) was forced to retire also in 2019 from Chicago Assembly (Chicago, Illinois), along with the rest of the Taurus line.
However, as it turns out, there are still many fans of both the mid-size/full-size series and especially of its high-performance SHO variant. Alas, that does not mean they would not change a thing or two for the digital betterment of the product. For example, Jim, the virtual artist better known as jlord8 on social media, continues to alternate between some of his most successful CGI series to date.
So, after sporty pickup trucks like the 400-hp Ford Maverick Sport, a revived Chevy Impala SS that mixed the Caddy CT6 with the Camaro ZL1 lifestyle, and a rad Toyota 4Runner 40th Anniversary “Street” Edition, now he is back in a passenger car mood. A full-size, high-performance one, to be more precise.
Only this time around, he also decided to CGI-draw a Taurus SHO a little bit differently. In his imagination, the high-performance line deserved a proper coupe body, and that’s what it virtually got. Naturally, Blue Oval fans were ecstatic, and many of them even thought it might have been worthy of a certain T-bird moniker…
