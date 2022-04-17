Never Mind EVs and Cars, the 2022 New York International Auto Show Was About SUVs

There were interesting introductions, such as the INDI One electric vehicle, or the Deus Vayanne hypercar that promises to do all sorts of performance miracles with its electric propulsion. And the handsome Genesis X Speedium Concept, or the new Ford GT Holman Moody Heritage Edition paid homage to folks seeking sports car enlightenment everywhere.
But do take a quick look at the major reveals like the refreshed Subaru Outback, Grand Cherokee 4xe plug-in hybrid SUV, Chrysler Airflow Graphite Concept, or Kia Niro, and understand those crossover SUVs were all the rage, frankly. And we did not even mention the star attractions like the 2023 Kia Telluride, 2023 Hyundai Palisade, or the 2023 Wagoneer/Grand Wagoneer family, which is now complete with long-wheelbase versions.
Frankly, these latter three nameplates deserve to go a little deeper under our microscope. For starters, the new Wagoneer L and Grand Wagoneer L siblings look exactly like never-ending pieces of metal and glass, riding on four tiny wheels in an attempt to give full-size SUV fans a double alternative to Cadillac’s Escalade ESV.
Naturally, Stellantis allowed its most prized North American brand to debut the all-new Hurricane inline-six engines with 420 hp and 510 horsepower, claiming 15% efficiency increases compared to the similarly-powered V8 engines. Downsized powertrains in upsized SUV bodies could prove a lethal combination for Jeep’s rivals, if there are not too many early-adopter problems with the new engine options. Well, that is always a big if.
Anyway, if the humongous Jeep Wagoneer L and Grand Wagoneer L are a bit too hulking for one’s tastes or family needs, Hyundai and Kia have debuted sharp new versions of their popular Palisade and Telluride mid-size SUVs. Both are refreshingly stylish and both pack distinctive qualities, of course.
Kia Telluride’s Big Apple introduction paved way for an even bolder front fascia, new trims, and a tougher appearance to make people forget this is still a crossover, and not a full-blown off-road-focused SUV. New body colors, rugged X-Line and X-Pro grades, a fresh bumper style, as well as larger screen real estate all make up an integral part of the upgrade package.
With all those enhancements one can easily bet that Kia will continue the successful sales story of its Telluride hero, even if not everything was updated – such as the carry-over 3.6-liter V6 engine. And it will surely need every available new asset to make sure it does not fall victim to sibling rivalry because Hyundai also presented the 2023 Palisade counterpart in New York.
The latter came with an equally bold design refresh, lots of additional features, and an off-road-inspired XRT trim level. There is a huge, cascading waterfall-like grille as the star design attraction – but some people might be disappointed to find out that, unlike Tucson, it does not have any integrated lighting components. Well, that is the biggest letdown, frankly, as the rest of the perks (features, interior upgrades, etc.) are equally compelling just like on Kia’s Telluride.
In conclusion, at the 2022 New York International Auto Show there is something for everyone... with an accent on SUVs.
