2023 Kia Sportage With CGI “Shadow Line” Squatters on Large Aftermarket Wheels

The daringly quirky all-new 2023 Kia Sportage has recently hit the roads and trails all over America – including in hybrid form. And it is even set to conquer a neat off-road challenge.
Not just to attract attention but also to prove the new 2023 Sportage X-Pro’s capabilities, the fifth-generation compact crossover SUV will mark the return of Kia America to the Rebelle Rally all-women off-road navigational desert challenge this coming fall, for the third year in a row. There, it will compete in the event’s X-Cross class, aiming to prove its mettle during a grueling ten-day off-road adventure with minimal modifications and sporting a stock 187-horsepower 2.5-liter I-4 engine and eight-speed auto configuration.
However, regardless of whether the new Sportage finally takes the first place in the rally or not, we have a feeling that many owners might never sniff any dirt with their pristine crossover SUV. Instead, just like many other like-minded models, including its Tucson sibling, there is a big chance for most Kia Sportage SUVs to spend an entire lifetime on paved roads. So, perhaps one could do just as well with a tuning job, right?
Just in case one needs to properly visualize the fresh new crossover SUV design in “street fighter” mode, here is Russia-based virtual artist Nikita Chuicko, better known as kelsonik on social media, making yet another entry into his CGI “Shadow Line” waiting list. It was only logical for the 2023 Sportage to undertake the digital enhancement treatment, given its larger Kia Telluride sibling and Hyundai Palisade corporate cousin also went through the same tuning procedures not long ago.
As for the modifications, they never stray too far away from the tried and tested recipe: a chrome-to-black makeover via Shadow Line, along with a lowered suspension setup, larger new wheels in contrasting black attire and this Kia is all set. Now, all we need is a long stretch of tarmac to imagine this SUV calmly strolling down…
