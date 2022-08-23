Honda Accord Sport 2.0T Drags Swapped, Turbo 1973 Datsun 620 Truck, It's Close

In the wonderful world of straight-line acceleration on the prepped surface of a dragstrip, one should always expect the unexpected. Including odd matchups and potential ET surprises.
Here is a nice little sleeper example. The videographer behind the SSDracer channel on YouTube has prepared quick action of the 1/8th mile variety at Barona Dragstrip in Lakeside, California for his latest feature (embedded below, uploaded on August 22nd). This dragstrip aficionado dedicates his YT reels to weekend racing at the track, complete with one of three possibilities.
In order of age (as they say, wisdom before beauty), he owns a 1998 Pontiac Grand Prix GTP with a supercharged 3.8-liter V6 (four-speed auto) under the hood, a 2018 Chevrolet Camaro 1SS equipped with the 6.2-liter V8 and an eight-speed automatic, plus a 2020 Honda Accord Sport (2.0-liter turbo and ten-speed gearbox). And this time around, he brought the latter to the dragstrip party.
There, he met a very interesting opponent – according to the description we are dealing with a little 1973 Datsun 620 pickup truck that has morphed into a cool turbo sleeper thanks to an alleged SR20DET Silvia engine swap. So, we had quite high expectations going into the 1/8th mile action as the roster is quite quirky indeed. Alas, something one also needs to understand, is that expecting the unexpected does not mean it will necessarily happen.
Thus, at least this time around, the 252-horsepower Accord proved too much to handle for the fun and nimble truck – although the result (9.42s to 9.54s) showed them in the same neighborhood. Still, it was another case of “close, but not close enough!” By the way, if you really have a passion for these fun little trucks, we also have a second video embedded below featuring a feisty, nitrous-fed Chevy LUV truck. Enjoy!
