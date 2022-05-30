Nissan S-Chassis Drag Race Lines Up S13, S14 and S15, Winner Takes All

D1GP is one of the most popular drift series of all time. The Japanese championship has been around for 21 years. In 21 years, 13 titles were secured by drivers competing in S-Chassis vehicles. So it's no wonder why most people associate these models with drifting. But that doesn't mean these cars can't be competitive when going down the quarter-mile (402 meters).
And this particular drag race has three generations of the Nissan S-Chassis going up against each other in a straight line. While the first Silvia was launched by Nissan back in 1976, it would take another 13 years for the S13 to reveal itself to the world.
While this is still one of the most popular Japanese cars of all time, someone people are still confused by its many names: Silvia, 180SX, 200SX, or 240SX. The S14 had a short stint between 1994 to 1998 and was followed by the last model of its kind: the S15.
Production of the S15 stopped 20 years ago, but hardcore JDM fans still have hopes that one day Nissan will bring back the Silvia one way or another. But for now, let's see what will happen in a head-to-head battle between an S13, an S14, and an S15.
This might not be as exciting or popular as an all-GT-R challenge, but we aren't talking about bone stock vehicles here. One of these cars even has an extra two cylinders to work with, and that brings up quite a few traction-related concerns.
Even with the 265 semi-slick tires on the rear, it might still have traction issues going down the line. But that's probably going to be the case for all three cars. The second contender is a Nissan S14A, which is a bit of a sleeper.
Packing a fully-forged RB25DET engine, this inconspicuous-looking S14a is the fiercest car on the line, with 640-hp on tap. But going for smaller, 225 tires, might not be the best idea with that kind of power. Whereas the S13 was using a BMW-sourced gearbox, the 2,866 lbs (1,300 kg) S14a has resorted to a 350Z transmission swap instead.
The S15 sure looks like it was built with drifting in mind, and it packs an impressive, 600-hp SR21DET engine. With a total weight of 2,800 lbs (1,270 kg), this car is also running on relatively small 225 tires. That's not what you would expect from a vehicle like this, is it?
S15 dominating the race across the finish line.
On the second attempt, the S13 is quickly left behind. The S14a takes second place with the S15 securing another win. After launching from a standstill, the oldest car here develops a mechanical issue, and we're left with a two-way battle.
The SR21DET-powered S15 goes to show that sometimes less is more, as it wins the third run of the day by a bus length. The S14a can't evade the ongoing nightmare, as it once again fails to keep up with its flashier sibling. The S15's fastest sprint of the day comes in at 12.9 seconds, with a trap speed of 122 mph (196 kph). Does that sound impressive or disappointing to you?
While this is still one of the most popular Japanese cars of all time, someone people are still confused by its many names: Silvia, 180SX, 200SX, or 240SX. The S14 had a short stint between 1994 to 1998 and was followed by the last model of its kind: the S15.
Production of the S15 stopped 20 years ago, but hardcore JDM fans still have hopes that one day Nissan will bring back the Silvia one way or another. But for now, let's see what will happen in a head-to-head battle between an S13, an S14, and an S15.
This might not be as exciting or popular as an all-GT-R challenge, but we aren't talking about bone stock vehicles here. One of these cars even has an extra two cylinders to work with, and that brings up quite a few traction-related concerns.
Even with the 265 semi-slick tires on the rear, it might still have traction issues going down the line. But that's probably going to be the case for all three cars. The second contender is a Nissan S14A, which is a bit of a sleeper.
Packing a fully-forged RB25DET engine, this inconspicuous-looking S14a is the fiercest car on the line, with 640-hp on tap. But going for smaller, 225 tires, might not be the best idea with that kind of power. Whereas the S13 was using a BMW-sourced gearbox, the 2,866 lbs (1,300 kg) S14a has resorted to a 350Z transmission swap instead.
The S15 sure looks like it was built with drifting in mind, and it packs an impressive, 600-hp SR21DET engine. With a total weight of 2,800 lbs (1,270 kg), this car is also running on relatively small 225 tires. That's not what you would expect from a vehicle like this, is it?
S15 dominating the race across the finish line.
On the second attempt, the S13 is quickly left behind. The S14a takes second place with the S15 securing another win. After launching from a standstill, the oldest car here develops a mechanical issue, and we're left with a two-way battle.
The SR21DET-powered S15 goes to show that sometimes less is more, as it wins the third run of the day by a bus length. The S14a can't evade the ongoing nightmare, as it once again fails to keep up with its flashier sibling. The S15's fastest sprint of the day comes in at 12.9 seconds, with a trap speed of 122 mph (196 kph). Does that sound impressive or disappointing to you?