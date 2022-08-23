Low Isuzu D-Max Sport Truck Is Quite the Virtual Opposite of an Arctic Trucks AT35

Some people, even across the vast realm of the automotive world, have deep fixations. Some would call them obsessions; others would speak of passions, and a few would not even care if the result looks cool enough.
For example, Jim, the virtual artist better known as jlord8 on social media, usually dabbles with Americana-focused virtual creations - but we will let this one slide. After all, it taps into his side dish of JDM-flavored ideas, and up until recently, it also had a strong connection with a certain Detroit automaker.
The Isuzu D-Max pickup truck, because that is what we are talking about, was born two decades ago as Isuzu Motors’ version of General Motors’ Chevrolet Colorado. Starting with its third generation (which arrived in late 2019), though, it is solely linked to another Japanese pickup truck, the third-generation Mazda BT-50, which coincidentally also dropped its Ford Ranger connection in the process!
Anyway, back to Isuzu and its meaty D-Max pickup truck, it remains one of the toughest vehicles on the market. Thus, no one should be surprised that the good, diehard off-road enthusiast folks over at Arctic Trucks have an AT35 conversion for it – starting at around £48k (over $56k at the current exchange rates) in the United Kingdom.
And we are telling you all this trivia stuff because, oddly enough, when the pixel master kicked off the signature Sport Truck CGI transformation, he did not start with the regular Isuzu D-Max but rather with the built-tough Arctic Trucks AT35 version! In the end, it does not show, as this digital two-door Extended Cab D-Max ‘Sport’ now rides slammed on huge deep-dish aftermarket wheels. Still, the AT35 widebody treatment might have been the reason why the CGI expert chose it, in the first place…
