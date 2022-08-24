Derelict 1955 Chevy Bel Air Drags Nitrous Mustang, Pulls an All-Motor BBC Surprise

Any time one sees or hears about 1955, ’56, or ’57 Chevy, these years automatically trigger dreams of stunning 150, 210, Bel Air, and Nomad Tri-Five flavor. But what about something that looks like a heap of junk?
Truth be told, Tri-Fives comes in all shapes, sizes, and custom designs. They could be stunning classics with everything original, but just as well they could morph into cool restomods or quarter-mile Hot Rod monsters. Well, this time around, this 1955 Chevy Bel Air feels more like a Rat Rod than anything else.
But, in reality, we are dealing with some heavy yet fake patina. Connoisseurs will easily see through the ruse, discarding the derelict looks, paint splashes, or even the fake bullet holes like they’re nothing. Even casual onlookers might think something is amiss, especially considering the left and right four-pipe exhaust system, the massive wheels in the rear, or the parachute strapped to its back.
Plus, the “voice” of the V8 engine and the full cockpit roll cage leave no shadow of a doubt that we are dealing with a sleeper which means business at the quarter-mile dragstrip. Luckily, this is also where the videographer behind the Jmalcom2004 account on YouTube filmed this footage, as he is back with nightly Middle Georgia Motorsports Park (Jeffersonville, GA) action.
With the patina Tri-Five kept in focus, it’s rather hard to ascertain the identity of its rival. Still, according to the description and our visual assessment, we are fairly sure the classic Chevy had to deal with a 1980s hoot, the Fox Body Ford Mustang, complete with a nitrous-fed powertrain. Alas, that turned out to be less than required to beat this all-motor Big Block Chevy V8 monster.
Sure, there’s grainy footage and all, plus there are no ETs and trap speeds, but the track’s green winner’s light still leaves no doubt regarding the true nature of the Tri-Five winner!
