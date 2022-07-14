Cadillac CTS-V Drags Dodge Challenger, Someone Bucks Nasty to Win the Big Pot

Produced throughout three generations, the Cadillac CTS-V has remained a quarter-mile dragstrip fan favorite even today when GM is trying to give us feisty new CT5-V Blackwing dreams.
But it is really not that difficult to understand why the slightly older CTS-V has achieved such a massive cult status – even Jay Leno thinks the second-generation (2009-2014) GM Sigma II platform-based high-performance series is a future collectible. Plus, the CTS-V architecture has always been a preferred target for feisty modifications that would take it way beyond its OEM-envisioned capabilities on and around the quarter-mile dragstrip.
Some people are so confident of its tuned qualities they are willing to bet massive money on winning the track brawls. Such was probably the case with the videographer behind the Jmalcom2004 account, who was recently caught right in the middle of a big money race as things got heated quickly - both on and around the dragstrip.
The feature embedded below (and uploaded on July 8th, 2022) was focused on a dark and menacing Hoosier cookie cutter-equipped second-generation Caddy CTS-V sedan as it lined up along with friends and supporters in the left lane of the Middle Georgia Motorsports Park (Jeffersonville, Georgia). There, it was ready to try and teach a quarter-mile lesson to a burgundy Dodge Challenger in what certainly looked like a grudge race.
Both cars seemed feistily prepared for action as they lifted the front wheels on the portion of tarmac before the Christmas tree – but only one of them had a clean landing. That would be the black Caddy, as the rivaling Mopar had trouble keeping its composure and that ultimately led to its demise – the green light, the apparent gap, as well as the happy team members that jumped around indicated the outcome was in Caddy’s favor…
Some people are so confident of its tuned qualities they are willing to bet massive money on winning the track brawls. Such was probably the case with the videographer behind the Jmalcom2004 account, who was recently caught right in the middle of a big money race as things got heated quickly - both on and around the dragstrip.
The feature embedded below (and uploaded on July 8th, 2022) was focused on a dark and menacing Hoosier cookie cutter-equipped second-generation Caddy CTS-V sedan as it lined up along with friends and supporters in the left lane of the Middle Georgia Motorsports Park (Jeffersonville, Georgia). There, it was ready to try and teach a quarter-mile lesson to a burgundy Dodge Challenger in what certainly looked like a grudge race.
Both cars seemed feistily prepared for action as they lifted the front wheels on the portion of tarmac before the Christmas tree – but only one of them had a clean landing. That would be the black Caddy, as the rivaling Mopar had trouble keeping its composure and that ultimately led to its demise – the green light, the apparent gap, as well as the happy team members that jumped around indicated the outcome was in Caddy’s favor…