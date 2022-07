Cadillac CTS-V Drags Dodge Challenger, Someone Bucks Nasty to Win the Big Pot

But it is really not that difficult to understand why the slightly older CTS-V has achieved such a massive cult status – even Jay Leno thinks the second-generation (2009-2014) GM Sigma II platform-based high-performance series is a future collectible. Plus, the CTS-V architecture has always been a preferred target for feisty modifications that would take it way beyond its OEM-envisioned capabilities on and around the quarter-mile dragstrip.Some people are so confident of its tuned qualities they are willing to bet massive money on winning the track brawls . Such was probably the case with the videographer behind the Jmalcom2004 account, who was recently caught right in the middle of a big money race as things got heated quickly - both on and around the dragstrip.The feature embedded below (and uploaded on July 8th, 2022) was focused on a dark and menacing Hoosier cookie cutter-equipped second-generation Caddy CTS-V sedan as it lined up along with friends and supporters in the left lane of the Middle Georgia Motorsports Park (Jeffersonville, Georgia). There, it was ready to try and teach a quarter-mile lesson to a burgundy Dodge Challenger in what certainly looked like a grudge race.Both cars seemed feistily prepared for action as they lifted the front wheels on the portion of tarmac before the Christmas tree – but only one of them had a clean landing. That would be the black Caddy, as the rivaling Mopar had trouble keeping its composure and that ultimately led to its demise – the green light, the apparent gap, as well as the happy team members that jumped around indicated the outcome was in Caddy’s favor…