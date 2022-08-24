Suzuki MotoGP Rider Joan Mir Will Miss Next Week's Misano GP With Ankle Injury

Suzuki MotoGP rider Joan Mir fell off his bike on the opening lap of the Austrian Grand Prix, landing hard in the gravel trap. When x-rays were taken later, they detected a small fracture in the talus bone of his right ankle, while further tests revealed both ligament and bone damage.
Mir will now be forced to sit out roughly two weeks, which means he won’t be able to take part in the Misano Grand Prix next week – with him racing in the Grand Prix of Aragon also in doubt, as reported by Motorsport.
According to his team, the Spaniard will “undergo another round of scans to assess the injuries following his 15-day rest period, in order to determine the course of treatment and, if eligible, to try riding at Motorland.”
A replacement for him has yet to be named, with Suzuki still evaluating their options.
Mir remains confident he can return in time for Aragon, adding: “I want to thank Dainese and AGV for protecting me and avoiding a more serious injury after the hard crash I had on Sunday. It’s been a tough season, but I’m convinced that we’ll come back stronger to bring more good memories to my team and to all of you who support me.”
Meanwhile, Suzuki team manager Livio Suppo had this to say: “I’m very sorry for Joan. Problems continue to arise during this difficult season.”
“In any case, we should remain upbeat. The crash was really bit and in the end the injury is a serious one, but it could have been worse, so let’s be positive and see how he will recover in the next 15 days to hopefully be ready for Aragon.”
Mir is currently 12th in the standings this year and is set to join the Honda factory team next year where he will partner with Marc Marquez.
