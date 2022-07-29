Suzuki’s Alex Rins Couldn’t Picture Riding Non-Factory MotoGP Bike, Is Happy to Join Honda

It looks like Suzuki will be pulling the plug on its MotoGP project at the end of the 2022 season, with the company informing its team (Suzuki Ecstar) of this eventuality back in May. That left Alex Rins, a three-time race winner, “scared” of having to ride a non-factory bike going forward.
The Spanish rider approached several teams, including KTM, Gresini Ducati and LCR Honda Castrol, ultimately signing a two-year deal with the latter starting next season.
During an interview with Motorsport, Rins admitted to fearing for his future upon first hearing the news regarding Suzuki’s exit from the sport. He feared being forced to take an uncompetitive bike just so that he could extend his career.
“You know I was a bit scared when Suzuki announced its retirement because I’m not anymore a rookie rider and I was trying to find a factory bike, that luckily, we got. But I was a little bit scared, because it was not easy. It’s a pleasure to have the contract with an official manufacturer, with Honda.”
He then went on to say: “Let me explain, I think I have a lot of experience, a lot of capacity to improve a bike. So, f***, I couldn’t see myself with not an official bike. It’s difficult to explain.”
“We had the option to go to Ducati, we had more options, but at Ducati they couldn’t secure me an official bike. But in the end, it was Honda and I’m super happy.”
As for how he’s going to perform switching from Suzuki to Honda, Rins admits to thinking about all the issues other riders have faced at Honda in the past, but he also can’t hide his excitement for the opportunity.
“If you see the past, Lorenzo went to Honda, and struggled a lot. Pol has done some good races but he’s struggling a little bit. Alex Marquez got some podiums but also he’s struggling.”
“I mean, I’m really excited to join the project. For sure, I’m not thinking in a way like ‘the bike is so difficult, let’s see what we can do’. I’m not thinking this. I just want to ride the bike, try to make the bike [fit] to myself and get the results.”
Rins is currently ninth in the Rider Standings for 2022, with his current Suzuki team sitting second-to-last in P5 in the Constructors Championship. Honda meanwhile is dead last with just 85 points, zero wins and a single podium finish.
During an interview with Motorsport, Rins admitted to fearing for his future upon first hearing the news regarding Suzuki’s exit from the sport. He feared being forced to take an uncompetitive bike just so that he could extend his career.
“You know I was a bit scared when Suzuki announced its retirement because I’m not anymore a rookie rider and I was trying to find a factory bike, that luckily, we got. But I was a little bit scared, because it was not easy. It’s a pleasure to have the contract with an official manufacturer, with Honda.”
He then went on to say: “Let me explain, I think I have a lot of experience, a lot of capacity to improve a bike. So, f***, I couldn’t see myself with not an official bike. It’s difficult to explain.”
“We had the option to go to Ducati, we had more options, but at Ducati they couldn’t secure me an official bike. But in the end, it was Honda and I’m super happy.”
As for how he’s going to perform switching from Suzuki to Honda, Rins admits to thinking about all the issues other riders have faced at Honda in the past, but he also can’t hide his excitement for the opportunity.
“If you see the past, Lorenzo went to Honda, and struggled a lot. Pol has done some good races but he’s struggling a little bit. Alex Marquez got some podiums but also he’s struggling.”
“I mean, I’m really excited to join the project. For sure, I’m not thinking in a way like ‘the bike is so difficult, let’s see what we can do’. I’m not thinking this. I just want to ride the bike, try to make the bike [fit] to myself and get the results.”
Rins is currently ninth in the Rider Standings for 2022, with his current Suzuki team sitting second-to-last in P5 in the Constructors Championship. Honda meanwhile is dead last with just 85 points, zero wins and a single podium finish.