MotoGP Rider Francesco Bagnaia Involved in Road Crash While Being Over the Alcohol Limit

MotoGP rider and race winner Francesco Bagnaia was involved in a road crash in Ibiza while he was over the alcohol limit. The Italian racer could face a driving ban after this incident.
According to reports from Spanish news sites and his social media, Pecco Bagnaia celebrated with his friends in Ibiza after his big win in Assen at the Dutch Grand Prix. He was driving a Citroen, and while facing a roundabout, Pecco crashed the car into a ditch on the side of the road on Tuesday morning.
The Guardia Civil and local police arrived at the scene and performed a breathalyzer test on Bagnaia to see if the Italian rider had too many tequila shots. The test revealed a result of 0.87mg/l, and the legal alcohol limit for drivers in Spain to get behind the wheel is 0.25 mg/l. Fortunately, the Ducati rider was the only person involved in the incident, and there were no reported injuries.
"As I was leaving the disco at 3am, I was facing a roundabout when I ended up with the front wheels in a ditch without involving other vehicles or people," Francesco Bagnaia said on social media. "However, the alcohol test carried out by the police found that the blood alcohol level was higher than what is allowed by Spanish law. I am sorry for what happened; I am practically a non-drinker, and it was a serious carelessness that should not have happened."
Now, the Italian rider could face a ban on his driving license. In Spain, getting behind the wheel while you are over the legal alcohol level is a significant offense, with a penalty of one to four years of suspension from driving.
After these events, Bagnaia learned an important lesson: never to drink and drive. And we hope it is a lesson for those out there who are thinking about this.
July 5, 2022