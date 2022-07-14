Suzuki Reached an Agreement With Dorna and Will Exit MotoGP at the End of the Season

After long talks, Suzuki has reached an agreement with Dorna that allows the Japanese team to exit MotoGP at the end of the 2022 season.
Suzuki won its first world championship in 20 years, thanks to Joan Mir in 2020, meaning their short seven-year span in the premiere class was a success. They first announced this decision in May, but the Japanese manufacturer's plans came to a halt when Dorna declared that the decision could not be made only by one side. As a result, Suzuki was set to give up the MotoGP dreams at the end of 2022 instead of 2026, as it was first agreed.
"Suzuki has decided to end the participation of MotoGP and EWC in the face of the need to re-allocate resources on other initiatives for sustainability," said a statement released by Toshihiro Suzuki, Representative Director and President.
"I would like to express my deepest gratitude to all our fans, riders and all stakeholders who joined us and enthusiastically supported us from the development stage since we returned to MotoGP racing," he added.
Another problem is that both Suzuki riders Alex Rins and Joan Mir are left without a seat for the 2023 MotoGP season. However, Mir is expected to join Marc Marquez on the Repsol Honda team, while Rins is set to join the LCR Honda squad.
For now, the Team Suzuki Ecstar is stuck in the midfield pack, sitting in P6 on the constructors' standings, while its riders are in eighth and ninth. Alex Rins achieved the best positions, with a P3 in Argentina and a P2 at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin.
Even though it's always sad to lose a team, especially a factory one, Dorna has invested a lot in motorcycles development. With quite a lot of money to support, we have big expectations from Dorna in 2023 and beyond.
"Suzuki has decided to end the participation of MotoGP and EWC in the face of the need to re-allocate resources on other initiatives for sustainability," said a statement released by Toshihiro Suzuki, Representative Director and President.
"I would like to express my deepest gratitude to all our fans, riders and all stakeholders who joined us and enthusiastically supported us from the development stage since we returned to MotoGP racing," he added.
Another problem is that both Suzuki riders Alex Rins and Joan Mir are left without a seat for the 2023 MotoGP season. However, Mir is expected to join Marc Marquez on the Repsol Honda team, while Rins is set to join the LCR Honda squad.
For now, the Team Suzuki Ecstar is stuck in the midfield pack, sitting in P6 on the constructors' standings, while its riders are in eighth and ninth. Alex Rins achieved the best positions, with a P3 in Argentina and a P2 at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin.
Even though it's always sad to lose a team, especially a factory one, Dorna has invested a lot in motorcycles development. With quite a lot of money to support, we have big expectations from Dorna in 2023 and beyond.