Ducati’s Jack Miller Says His MotoGP Bike Now Feels Strong at Every Type of Track

According to Ducati MotoGP rider Jack Miller, there’s no such thing anymore as a “Ducati track”, claiming that certain tracks being better suited to his bike than others is a thing of the past.
In previous years, Ducati bikes did tend to struggle at racetracks that favored agility and a lack of understeer, but then performed well at tracks where horsepower played a key role. Nowadays though, the Ducatis no longer struggle at twisty circuits, with the Italian outfit winning at venues such as Assen, Jerez, Mugello and the Circuit of the Americas.
It’s also true that Ducati currently has one of the best all-round packages in MotoGP and Miller thinks his team no longer needs to approach certain races believing they’re at a disadvantage, as reported by Motorsport.
“I think the Ducati track thing is a thing of the past,” said the Aussie rider. “Historically speaking, Mugello and Barcelona have been two of my dud tracks, not my best ones. Sachsenring has always been one of my favorite tracks, and Assen also used to be one of my favorite tracks.”
“Sachsenring it was very similar; in the past we suffered a lot there, but it seems this year the tracks that you as a rider really get on with well, you can always put in that little bit extra. And I felt at Sachsenring [where I was third] I was able to do that.”
Ducati is dominating MotoGP right now, holding onto a healthy 74-point lead over Yamaha in the Constructors Championship. However, the team’s leading factory rider, Francesco Bagnaia sits 66 points adrift reigning world champion Fabio Quartararo, with the Yamaha rider looking like the clear favorite to win the title.
As for Miller, he’ll be racing for KTM in 2023 (and 2024), which means Ducati needs to decide on a replacement sooner rather than later.
