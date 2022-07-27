MotoGP 22 Review: Purposeful Refinements, Better Graphics and an All-New Game Mode (PC)

You’ll find that it can feel way more accessible to beginners, while simultaneously catering to a more sim-focused crowd.
The ongoing MotoGP season has been an absolute blast so far, with each race offering plenty of entertainment for motorsport fans to enjoy. We’ve seen fantastic performances as well as embarrassing mistakes from riders like Aleix Espargaró, Francesco Bagnaia and the reigning world champion Fabio Quartararo, whose DNF in Assen is sure to spice up the title challenge after the summer break.
Since we’re currently waiting for the action to restart at Silverstone on August 7, it’s a perfect time to discuss the newest installment of Milestone’s officially-licensed videogame franchise. Just like its predecessor, MotoGP 22 hasn’t managed to butter everyone’s toast, and a common complaint you’ll hear people make is related to the lack of any major improvements over last year’s title.
In all fairness, the game isn’t considerably better than its 2021 counterpart, but subtle tweaks and baby steps are what we’ve come to expect from annual sporting releases of this sort. Nonetheless, it is a shame the developers haven’t taken the opportunity to make the career mode more interesting, nor did they add the dynamic weather feature that people were hoping for.
Aesthetics aside, the gameplay feels responsive and way more accessible to beginners than that of prior releases. New players may access a plethora of comprehensive tutorials to learn the ropes, and the various assists can certainly make the learning curve feel less terrifying. Turn them off and you’ll be punished for the slightest mistake, but the game’s difficulty is perfectly manageable when some (or all) of these functions are employed.
Giving you the ability to find an ideal balance for your skillset, MotoGP 22 is a much better pick for newcomers than its forerunner. One should not, however, rely too heavily on things like braking point markers or the color-coded ideal trajectory line, as they’ll often cause you to brake later than necessary and end up in the gravel.
Even though more seasoned players won’t be using these aids anyway, it’s something to keep in mind if you’re just starting out. As for the AI, I found it to be a little more aggressive and spatially aware than before, though there’s copious room for improvement left in this area. Instances where other riders bump straight into you on corner exits are still present, so be prepared to deal with such annoyances from time to time.
While the career and quick modes fall firmly within what we’ve grown accustomed to over time, the same can’t be said for the documentary-style Nine: Season 2009 campaign. Directed and narrated by Mark Neale, the said mode takes you on a trip down memory lane to a time when four contenders battling ruthlessly for the world title.
Valentino Rossi, Jorge Lorenzo, Dani Pedrosa and Casey Stoner; all coming within a few points of one another in the first half of the season. The Doctor went on to secure his seventh and last championship in the premier class that year, and you’ll be stepping into the shoes of multiple riders as the storyline progresses through iconic moments.
Separate chapters depict every race from Losail to Valencia, with each of them providing various challenges for players to complete. These are intertwined with approximately 50 minutes of footage from the 2009 season, alongside Neale’s masterful narration describing how the events unfolded. Add smooth gameplay and the thrilling wail of inline-fours to that equation, and you’ve got yourself a recipe for pure bliss!
Menus are way tidier than the cluttered mess we saw in earlier releases, with the main background showing bikes from different teams every time you fire things up. Not that it’s such a huge deal, but it definitely is yet another step in the right direction for this franchise. Although there isn’t much of a soundtrack to talk about here, the music you will be hearing doesn’t become irritating after a few minutes or so, which is much appreciated.
Conclusion
Folks may call MotoGP 22 a reskin all they like, but what they need to understand is that developers can’t afford to stray too far from the established formula on yearly sports titles. Just look at the incremental manner in which EA Sports’ series are progressing, and you’ll immediately see what I’m trying to convey. With this being said, it’s time to answer the pivotal question: is the game worth your hard-earned cash?
Priced at 50 bucks on Steam, Milestone’s latest Grand Prix sim packs just the right amount of novel content to be categorized as money well spent. The brilliantly-executed Nine: Season 2009 affair is heavily responsible for this, though it’s far from being the only thing that makes the new MotoGP stand out. With its (optional) welcoming attitude towards beginners and subtle, yet effective refinements, I’d say this installment is totally worth checking out.
Rating: 82/100
