Ferrari SF90 Stradale Drag Races a Tuned McLaren 720S, Humiliation Promptly Follows

As the name suggests, DDE (Daily Driven Exotics) are prevalent for one thing – they only drive exotic rides. Hoonigan crew, on the other hand, drive, tune, and work on anything with a ton of power – or that can at least do donuts. On their recent episode of This Vs.That, they took DDE's Hypercar Vs. Supercar (new series) footage and edited it Hoonigan style. We'd like to warn you that the memes and lols on this episode are on level 100! They need an extra set of spectacles.

