Ferrari SF90 Stradale Drag Races a Tuned McLaren 720S, Humiliation Promptly Follows

As the name suggests, DDE (Daily Driven Exotics) are prevalent for one thing – they only drive exotic rides. Hoonigan crew, on the other hand, drive, tune, and work on anything with a ton of power – or that can at least do donuts. On their recent episode of This Vs.That, they took DDE's Hypercar Vs. Supercar (new series) footage and edited it Hoonigan style. We'd like to warn you that the memes and lols on this episode are on level 100! They need an extra set of spectacles.
On the hypercar corner was a Ferrari SF90 Stradale. Under the hood, it packs a twin-turbo 4-liter V8 paired to an electric motor making 986 hp (1,000 ps).
It runs on an 8-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission and can do 0 to 60 mph (97 kph) in 2-seconds. It has a top speed of 211 mph (340 kph) and runs on an all-wheel-drive setup. This SF90 costs about $880,000.
The supercar corner had a tuned McLaren 720S. It packs a twin-turbo 4-liter V8 making 800 hp (811 ps). It runs on a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission and can do 0 to 60 mph (97 kph) in 2.8-seconds. It has a top speed of 212 mph (341 kph) and costs $469,995.
On paper, the Ferrari SF90 will teach the McLaren 720S a good math lesson on 'speed.' According to the crews' predictions, most members think the SF90 will smoke the McLaren hands down. The 720S might feel slower, but those who know it understands it can get slippery on the strip.
The first race was a 1,000 ft (305 m) head-to-head drag race. As you'd expect, the SF90 dominated the race from start to finish, beating the 720S by a couple of cars.
The second race was a roll race (loser gets the hit). The McLaren turned the tables on the Ferrari and won.
The final challenge was a custom race - we won't spill the details on this one. Check out the video below for a piece of that smokey action.
Here's a spoiler, the loser didn't do donuts as expected of Hoonigan races (because supercar).
