Ferrari SF90 Stradale Tuned by Carlex, Re-Trimmed Interior Is off the Scale

At first glance, this Ferrari SF90 Stradale looks like it came from Bulgarian tuner Vilner. But it didn’t, as it has Carlex Design behind it, who re-trimmed the whole cockpit at the request of one of their customers.
The process began with a few sketches made by Carlex and overseen by the owner, and once they knew what the person whose name is written on the dotted line wanted, they set out to make their wish come true.
Three weeks later, and the build was complete. It now features black perforated leather on the seats, with silver trim and red accents. The dashboard and steering wheel were reupholstered as well, and the headliner sports Alcantara, bedecked with red and silver to work with the new design. Rounding off the looks are the bespoke floor mats.
Now, more often than not, Carlex Design tends to give its pricey projects all sorts of body kit, and wheels, and only calls it a day after they have bumped the engine’s output too. However, in the case of the pictured Ferrari SF90 Stradale, they only took care of the cockpit, as that is what the owner wanted. Thus, everything else remains untouched, from that curvaceous and aerodynamically-optimized exterior to the oily bits, which are assisted by electricity in case you forgot.
Capable of hitting the 62 mph (100 kph) mark in just 2.5 seconds after setting off, the stock hybrid supercar uses the brand’s twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 engine, backed up by no less than three electric motors. It boasts a combined output of 986 hp (1,000 ps / 735 kW), and it can deal with the 0 to 124 mph (0-200 kph) sprint in 6.3 seconds. Keep the right pedal pinned to the floor, and the speedometer will eventually read 211 mph (340 kph), the official spec sheet reveals.
