Two Brothers Go on A Vegas Trip to Sample and Buy a McLaren Supercar, Because YOLO

Let's face it. Sometimes in life, you want to risk it all and 'live your life.' It's a thrilling adventure that, for most people, ends at the bottom. Most financial experts will advise against the YOLO lifestyle, but let's take a second to think about this. Is tomorrow guaranteed? Car enthusiast and YouTuber Stefan Lewis recently took his brother to Las Vegas for a such an adventure, only this time to get a dream McLaren supercar.
Lewis and his brother recently lost their mom. It was a devastating time for them, and after spending the last couple weeks together, they decided to go on a Vegas trip and get a new whip.
"It was just kind of a reminder that life is so short, and sometimes you just have to make things happen. You just got to buckle down and get things you've been talking about for a long time. You just want to like check them off the list," Lewis said.
The brothers rented a bunch of McLarens, including a McLaren 570S, 600LT, GT and 720S. Their budget is $250,000, and they plan to test these cars for the weekend before making a well-informed decision.
Lewis's brother Skye is a commercial realtor, and getting a McLaren gives him a better edge when meeting up and working with top-tier clients. However, that didn't stop them from trying out a Lamborghini Huracan.
After sampling the supercars at the rental, the duo finally made a choice. They'll not settle for the Lambo. They are McLaren boys through and through.
Lewis didn't make public which car his brother plans to buy after the test (he's saving the surprise for the next upload). But from the video, we have a rough idea - It's the McLaren 720S.
We'd like to remind you the McLaren 720S comes with a twin-turbo 4-liter V8 engine making 710 hp (720 ps) and 568 lb-ft (770 Nm) of torque. It’ll do 0-62 mph (0-100kph) in 2.9-seconds.
That's enough power to ensure he's the early bird that bags every prospective commercial real estate client he needs.
"It was just kind of a reminder that life is so short, and sometimes you just have to make things happen. You just got to buckle down and get things you've been talking about for a long time. You just want to like check them off the list," Lewis said.
The brothers rented a bunch of McLarens, including a McLaren 570S, 600LT, GT and 720S. Their budget is $250,000, and they plan to test these cars for the weekend before making a well-informed decision.
Lewis's brother Skye is a commercial realtor, and getting a McLaren gives him a better edge when meeting up and working with top-tier clients. However, that didn't stop them from trying out a Lamborghini Huracan.
After sampling the supercars at the rental, the duo finally made a choice. They'll not settle for the Lambo. They are McLaren boys through and through.
Lewis didn't make public which car his brother plans to buy after the test (he's saving the surprise for the next upload). But from the video, we have a rough idea - It's the McLaren 720S.
We'd like to remind you the McLaren 720S comes with a twin-turbo 4-liter V8 engine making 710 hp (720 ps) and 568 lb-ft (770 Nm) of torque. It’ll do 0-62 mph (0-100kph) in 2.9-seconds.
That's enough power to ensure he's the early bird that bags every prospective commercial real estate client he needs.