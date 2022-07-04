Novitec Thinks the Ferrari SF90 Needs More Power and Carbon Fiber, What Say You?

Novitec’s portfolio of tuned cars has grown to include the Ferrari SF90 Stradale. Set to be joined soon by the Spider variant, the Italian exotic machine gets various carbon fiber components for improved downforce, a power boost, and then some.
Starting under the hood, the tuner has modified the engine controls, which, together with the new exhaust system with metal catalysts, have boosted the combined output and torque to 1,109 ps (1,093 hp / 816 kW) and 918 Nm (677 lb-ft).
Without any upgrades, the twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 and three electric motors deliver a total of 1,000 ps (986 hp / 735 kW). From 0 to 100 kph (0-62 mph), it needs 2.5 seconds and can top out at 340 kph (211 mph). Novitec says that the sprint time has been improved by one tenth of a second, and that the maximum speed sits north of the aforementioned mark, without releasing an exact number. Moreover, the 0 to 200 kph (0-124 mph) acceleration is said to be dealt with in 6.3 seconds.
Improved thermal insulation, with 999 gold plating, is available on their shelves as well, next to the lowering springs that shave 30 mm (1.2 in) from the stock supercar’s ground clearance at the front and 25 mm (1 in) at the back. The nose lift system makes sure that it can drive over speed bumps. Made by Vossen, the wheels are 20 and 21 inches in diameter, and in the most generous offering, they measure 21 inches on both axles, wrapped in 255/30 and 325/25 tires front and rear, respectively.
As for the carbon fiber upgrades, these include the chin spoiler with side blades, side skirts, rear spoiler, wing, and diffuser. An add-on is available for the front hood, and rocker panels can be had too, together with aftermarket fenders for a more dramatic look. Novitec can also take care of the interior, with leather and Alcantara in different colors.
