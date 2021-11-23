Ferrari SF90 Vs Porsche GT2 RS Drag Race Ends With Frustrating Cliff Hanger

The Ferrari SF90 Stradale is one of the quickest cars out there that still rely on an internal combustion engine to generate power – even if only partially, in its case. Naturally, that makes it a drag racing's favorite, except it's not exactly the kind of car you stumble upon at your local groceries market.
Not only is the price prohibitive, but you also need Ferrari's permission to get one, and with demand far outnumbering supply, you'd have to be pretty convincing in your plea. "Pretty please" and puppy eyes just won't cut it. A YouTube channel dedicated to drag racing with over 400,000 subscribers and the respect of the biggest part of the community? That might just do it.
After a painfully long wait, Brooks Weisblat, the man behind the DragTimes website and YouTube channel, finally took delivery of his SF90 Stradale and, given his line of business, immediately started racing it against the other quick cars sitting in his garage.
Now, though, the Italian model will come up against a very different type of car than the ones it's raced so far. It's not a hypercar, it's not a supercar, and it's definitely not an all-electric sedan like the Tesla Model S. It's simply... a Porsche.
The easiest way to describe the 911 GT2 RS is as a "turbocharged 911 GT3 RS", though that would imply being somewhat familiar with the GT3 model. Another pretty accurate description would be that of the "ultimate factory-built track car" or a "track-oriented, rear-wheel-drive 911 Turbo S". Whatever words we use, they won't do the GT2 RS any justice.
Neither does racing it at the drag strip. With 700 hp and a relatively low weight of 3,241 lbs (1,470 kg), it's by no means slow. However, to really understand what the GT2 RS is all about, you're going to have to take it to the Nürburgring. Preferably while you sit in (hang on tightly to, more likely) the passenger seat with a professional driver at the wheel.
With a 300 hp gap (give or take) and two fewer wheels putting the power down, does the 911 GT2 RS really stand a chance against the mighty Ferrari SF90? You could settle for a dry "no", but why do that when there's an entire video embedded below that shows you precisely what happened over the course of two races between the pair.
Well, the first one goes exactly as planned. The very late start from the Ferrari makes it seem like the Porsche gets off the line quicker, but the time slip at the end puts any of that to rest. The SF90 beat the GT2RS over the first 60 feet, over the eighth of a mile, and over the quarter mile by nearly a full second with a far superior trap speed.
In the second bout, the Ferrari redlights and, from the camera mounted on the red Italian hypercar, it looks as though the Porsche forgoes the race. However, once we see the footage from the 911 GT2 RS' perspective, we can see it still ran the quarter mile at what seemed to be full blast, it's just that the head start made the already unbalanced race even more one-sided.
Sadly, the weather decided the rivalry was going to be settled at a later date, and even though the numbers are pointing toward a very obvious winner, and we've already seen what a race between these two looks like, that doesn't mean we wouldn't still love to see a third pass, just to make sure there are no surprises to be had.
