Genesis G70 Shooting Brake Ready to Storm Europe, Is Priced From £35,250 in UK

Following its public debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, the Genesis G70 Shooting Brake, which was designed specifically for European customers, is finally ready to take to the streets. Pricing for this sporty station wagon starts from £35,250 ($47,180) in the UK, where buyers can also experience four other Genesis models in the G70 and G80 sedans, as well as the GV70 and GV80 SUVs.
Like the sedan variant, the G70 Shooting Brake also boasts the brand’s signature Quad headlights, stylish Parabolic lines and imposing Crest Grille at the front. Also visible is the Two-Line signature that extends to the rear of the vehicle, where you’ll find a unique single-piece glass hatch and a “floating type” spoiler.
Inside, you get the same blend of comfort and on-board technology as you do in the four-door model, not to mention the same active safety features. Buyers will also enjoy the dedicated Genesis Personal Assistant, not to mention the home delivery and collection – which should improve their buying and ownership experience.
In the UK, you can choose between either the 2.2L 8AT RWD diesel model or the 2.0L 8AT RWD gasoline version, as well as three different specifications in the Premium Line, Luxury Line and Sport Line.
Pricing has been set as follows: 2.0L Low 8AT RWD Premium Line (£35,250), 2.2L 8AT RWD Premium Line (£37,600), 2.0L 8AT RWD Luxury Line (£40,700), 2.2L 8AT RWD Luxury Line (£40,250), 2.0L 8AT RWD Sport Line (£41,880), 2.2L 8AT RWD Sport Line (£41,430).
“With over a decade’s worth of developing including a dedicated focus on European roads, the G70 Shooting Brake underlines our commitment to the region and its rich automotive history. Along with best-in-class technology, refined performance and assured safety, the model makes for a truly special European offering,” said Genesis Motor Europe managing director, Dominique Boesch.
As you've undoubtedly gathered, the Genesis G70 Shooting Brake will not be sold in North America, where buyers will instead make do with the GV70 crossover.
