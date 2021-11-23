Lamborghini Huracan Takes on 850-HP Turbo BMW M3 E46, Proof Supercars Always Win

They say rear-wheel-drive cars don’t stand a chance against all-wheel-drive on a drag race. But the BMW M3 E46 is a timeless piece of engineering. Add that up with a turbo kit. Does it stand a chance against Lamborghini’s new tech? Hoonigan settled this decades-long argument on a track and put a Lamborghini Huracan against an 850-hp BMW M3 E46 for an ultimate street vs supercar Euro battle.
It is hard to vouch for the BMW when the Lamborghini comes with more tech including, an all-wheel-drive system. The E46 comes with a turbo kit, weighs less, and allegedly makes considerably more power, but can it beat Huracan off the line?
Alex owns a Lamborghini Huracan LP610-4. It comes with 610 hp on a four-wheel-drive system. It has an aggressive exterior with a forged front-side, rear, and wing carbon body kit. It also comes with lowering springs and a supercharger. The Huracan in total makes 650 hp, weighs 3,800 lbs. and comes with a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.
Ivan, on the other hand, owns a turbo E46 M3. Not many people turbo the E46, and it’s more common to see an LS-swap on these in the U.S.. But Ivan was once a JDM fanboy, and his love for turbos pressed on even after getting an M3. His M3 comes with an S54 motor with a piston mount, bottom-mount turbo, radium fuel parts, and surge tank with full hardlines. This M3 E46 makes 850 hp at 23 pounds of boost. It also comes with a 6-speed manual transmission and runs on a rear-wheel-drive system.
They start with a 1,000 ft race head-to-head, best of three. As you’d expect, the Lamborghini kicks in fast and mops the M3 on round one. The second race is 1,500 ft, and this time the BMW turns up the heat. Once again, the Huracan demolishes the M3 from take-off and wins by more than two cars. It’s a complete beat down.
They go for a bonus roll race round, and it’s the M3’s time to shine, blasting to a win. It’s a consolation win for the BMW.
Alex owns a Lamborghini Huracan LP610-4. It comes with 610 hp on a four-wheel-drive system. It has an aggressive exterior with a forged front-side, rear, and wing carbon body kit. It also comes with lowering springs and a supercharger. The Huracan in total makes 650 hp, weighs 3,800 lbs. and comes with a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.
Ivan, on the other hand, owns a turbo E46 M3. Not many people turbo the E46, and it’s more common to see an LS-swap on these in the U.S.. But Ivan was once a JDM fanboy, and his love for turbos pressed on even after getting an M3. His M3 comes with an S54 motor with a piston mount, bottom-mount turbo, radium fuel parts, and surge tank with full hardlines. This M3 E46 makes 850 hp at 23 pounds of boost. It also comes with a 6-speed manual transmission and runs on a rear-wheel-drive system.
They start with a 1,000 ft race head-to-head, best of three. As you’d expect, the Lamborghini kicks in fast and mops the M3 on round one. The second race is 1,500 ft, and this time the BMW turns up the heat. Once again, the Huracan demolishes the M3 from take-off and wins by more than two cars. It’s a complete beat down.
They go for a bonus roll race round, and it’s the M3’s time to shine, blasting to a win. It’s a consolation win for the BMW.