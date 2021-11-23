Lamborghini Huracan Takes on 850-HP Turbo BMW M3 E46, Proof Supercars Always Win

They say rear-wheel-drive cars don’t stand a chance against all-wheel-drive on a drag race. But the BMW M3 E46 is a timeless piece of engineering. Add that up with a turbo kit. Does it stand a chance against Lamborghini’s new tech? Hoonigan settled this decades-long argument on a track and put a Lamborghini Huracan against an 850-hp BMW M3 E46 for an ultimate street vs supercar Euro battle.

7 photos