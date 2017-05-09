autoevolution

612 HP RENNtech GT S vs. Hurácan LP610-4 Is Proof It's Not All About Power

 
9 May 2017, 14:13 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
If power were the only thing making cars go faster, then nobody would be happier than the performance carmakers. Nothing would help them sleep easier at night than having to focus on just one element of a car.
Sadly for them, it's not that simple. Besides, power is more than just a number - it's not just how much of it you have, it's also how it gets delivered. For instance, there's the low-rev grunt of turbocharged engines versus the high-rev whining of naturally aspirated engines. They both serve the same purpose but go about it in very different manners.

Then there's also the question of where does all that power go? Does it get sent to the front wheels, the ones in the rear or all four of them? And how about the gear box? Sure, they're all automatic these days, but do they use one clutch, two clutches, three, ten?

On paper, a drag race could not be more balanced if it tried. Thanks to a RENNtech ECU upgrade, the Mercedes-AMG GT S now has 612 hp, which is just two more than the power output of the stock Lamborghini Hurácan LP610-4. However, apart from both having seven-speed dual clutch automatic transmissions, the similarities between the two end here.

The Affalterbach machine has a twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 engine which develops 522 hp at 6,250 rpm when stock, while the Italian uses a larger 5.2-liter naturally aspirated V10 engine that churns out its maximum power output 2,000 rpm higher.

It means the AMG should, in theory, have an advantage early on due to the lower rpm cap, only for the Lambo to throw its all-wheel-drive card and re-balance the whole battle once again. Yes, it is going to be a rolling start, but these cars can break traction at almost any speed. So, which way is this going? Only one way to find out.

AMG GT vs Lambo Huracan Mercedes-AMG GT S lamborghini huracan lp610-4 lambo Lamborghini drag race
 
The End of Sedans is Nigh! Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
 

Our latest Testdrives:

2016 Ford Focus RS84
2016 BMW 320d xDrive 78
2016 CITROEN C4 Picasso 1.6 e-HDi64
2016 NISSAN 370Z Nismo73
2016 BENTLEY Bentayga W1289
2016 Infiniti Q50 Red Sport 40079
2016 BMW 750Li xDrive84
2017 Kia Sportage75
2016 Audi A4 3.0 TDI quattro82
2016 Nissan Maxima78