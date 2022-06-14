Ferrari SF90 Gets Carbon-Fiber Aftermarket Treatment and It's Just What It Needed

Ferrari SF90, the Italian automaker’s first plug-in hybrid supercar, has drawn the attention of car tuning company 1016 Industries, which revealed a wild aftermarket bodywork pack for the thousand-horsepower supercar.
The US-based 1016 Industries is renowned for tuning some of the most exclusive and exotic cars in the world and for its pioneering use of carbon fiber and 3D printing, often merging the two to come up with truly unique designs.
The limited-edition body kit you can admire in the photos above is available in various finishes, and the good news is you don't have to get the whole kit if only some elements are to your liking.
There is carbon fiber galore aboard this modified Maranello hybrid supercar, and the tuning guys say the body kit is available in either a 1x1 weave or “super premium” 2x2 twill pattern that can take any color you choose. Special satin finishes are also available.
On the tuner’s list of limited-edition components there are front bumper flaps ($5,800/5,548 Euro), a new front lip ($7,200/6,888 Euro), hood vents ($6,200/5,930 Euro), new side skirts ($7,200/6,888 Euro), a rear diffuser ($12,800/12,243 Euro), as well as a trunk spoiler ($5,800/5,548 Euro) and a roof spoiler ($6,200/5,930 Euro).
If you make the calculations, getting the whole package will amount to $51,200 (49,000 Euro), and the figure will increase even further if you go for the 2x2 carbon fiber pattern. Aftermarket wheels have also been added, so take those into account as well.
According to 1016 Industries, the carbon fiber elements they created for this car “provide a lighter, stronger baseline for the SF90, allowing for even more nimble handling and performance for the 211mph exotic.”
The Ferrari SF90 was already a head-turner, to be honest, but this body kit makes it look even more enticing. Just as a reminder, the SF90 is a 986bhp beast that can go from 0 to 62mph in 2.5secs and to 124mph in 6.7secs.
The limited-edition body kit you can admire in the photos above is available in various finishes, and the good news is you don't have to get the whole kit if only some elements are to your liking.
There is carbon fiber galore aboard this modified Maranello hybrid supercar, and the tuning guys say the body kit is available in either a 1x1 weave or “super premium” 2x2 twill pattern that can take any color you choose. Special satin finishes are also available.
On the tuner’s list of limited-edition components there are front bumper flaps ($5,800/5,548 Euro), a new front lip ($7,200/6,888 Euro), hood vents ($6,200/5,930 Euro), new side skirts ($7,200/6,888 Euro), a rear diffuser ($12,800/12,243 Euro), as well as a trunk spoiler ($5,800/5,548 Euro) and a roof spoiler ($6,200/5,930 Euro).
If you make the calculations, getting the whole package will amount to $51,200 (49,000 Euro), and the figure will increase even further if you go for the 2x2 carbon fiber pattern. Aftermarket wheels have also been added, so take those into account as well.
According to 1016 Industries, the carbon fiber elements they created for this car “provide a lighter, stronger baseline for the SF90, allowing for even more nimble handling and performance for the 211mph exotic.”
The Ferrari SF90 was already a head-turner, to be honest, but this body kit makes it look even more enticing. Just as a reminder, the SF90 is a 986bhp beast that can go from 0 to 62mph in 2.5secs and to 124mph in 6.7secs.