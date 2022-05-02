Lamborghini Buys Ferrari SF90, Drives It Around the Factory to Learn Its Secrets

It’s not April 1st, we didn’t wake up in a parallel universe, and this isn’t an episode of the ‘Twilight Zone’ or ‘The X-Files.’ Moreover, there isn’t any catch here either, as Lamborghini is actually testing out a Ferrari SF90 Stradale next to their headquarters in Sant’Agata Bolognese, Italy. But why?
Well, the answer is relatively easy, at first glance anyway, because it’s always a good move to see what the competition has to offer when coming up with something new like, say… an electrified supercar. That’s right, Lamborghini is currently working on the Aventador’s successor, and it will feature a plug-in hybrid powertrain, just like the SF90.
Thus, in all likelihood, the Raging Bull went out and bought this Ferrari, and chances are that they will take a close look beneath the skin to learn its secrets. However, until that happens (or maybe it already did happen), they’ll drive it around the streets next to their facility, and perhaps in other environments, so we wouldn’t be surprised to see it again, retaining the mandatory 'high-voltage' stickers on its red body.
It is not uncommon at all for automakers to turn into peeping Toms whenever they have something new in the pipeline that they’re not familiar with. General Motors admitted to have done so, too, when developing the flat-plane crank V8 of the new Chevrolet Corvette Z06. Only instead of buying a full car, they turned to eBay, and spent roughly $25,000 on a Ferrari 458 engine, having it delivered to their Michigan engineering facility. The model’s chief engineer, Tadge Juechter, remembered how surprised they were by the small bearings, recalling that “examining engines like the [458’s 4.5-liter V8] was beneficial" for the development of their own lump.
As for the Aventador’s successor, it is reportedly due sometime next year, and will still feature a V12 engine, just like the Aventador, Murcielago, Diablo, Countach, and Miura. However, it won’t be a pure unit, as it will be assisted by electricity. In the looks department, the yet-unnamed supercar will still be instantly recognizable as a Lamborghini, sporting an evolutionary design, albeit much more aerodynamic, and modern.
Thus, in all likelihood, the Raging Bull went out and bought this Ferrari, and chances are that they will take a close look beneath the skin to learn its secrets. However, until that happens (or maybe it already did happen), they’ll drive it around the streets next to their facility, and perhaps in other environments, so we wouldn’t be surprised to see it again, retaining the mandatory 'high-voltage' stickers on its red body.
It is not uncommon at all for automakers to turn into peeping Toms whenever they have something new in the pipeline that they’re not familiar with. General Motors admitted to have done so, too, when developing the flat-plane crank V8 of the new Chevrolet Corvette Z06. Only instead of buying a full car, they turned to eBay, and spent roughly $25,000 on a Ferrari 458 engine, having it delivered to their Michigan engineering facility. The model’s chief engineer, Tadge Juechter, remembered how surprised they were by the small bearings, recalling that “examining engines like the [458’s 4.5-liter V8] was beneficial" for the development of their own lump.
As for the Aventador’s successor, it is reportedly due sometime next year, and will still feature a V12 engine, just like the Aventador, Murcielago, Diablo, Countach, and Miura. However, it won’t be a pure unit, as it will be assisted by electricity. In the looks department, the yet-unnamed supercar will still be instantly recognizable as a Lamborghini, sporting an evolutionary design, albeit much more aerodynamic, and modern.