Ferrari SF90 Stradale Drags Tesla Model X Plaid, Narrow PHEV vs EV Battles Ensue

Dubbed “world’s quickest Ferrari” production car, the SF90 Stradale is certainly no hypercar to disrespect. But how about a friendly race against an even higher-powered six-seat family SUV?
Of course, that grocery-getting and road trip adventure-inducing sport utility vehicle is no slouch either, as we are dealing with a Tesla Model X Plaid. So, they are both around the same high-power rating at 986 ponies and 1,020 hp, respectively. Alas, Brooks Weisblat, the renowned videographer behind the DragTimes YouTube sensation knows that not all 1,000 hp vehicles are created equal, so he drags them.
Still at Bradenton Motorsports Park to enjoy some quality time with friends he calls “family” and of course, a few quarter-mile drag racing shenanigans, the Youtuber is now ready to race against the Model X Plaid he was a passenger of when it loaded six people inside and dragged the feisty Porsche 911 Turbo S (992 series). On the other hand, he brought his track weapon, the mighty Ferrari SF90 Stradale.
This time around, just the drivers are inside the vehicles – no matter what the audience suggested (they said each car should be loaded with six people and then race each other!). And we all know that it is going to be a close battle, even though how the two models go about their electrified business is adamantly different. Yes, even between PHEV and full EV there is a massive difference, especially when the former is an exotic supercar and the second is, well, a Tesla.
So, expect the numerous POVs to provide different sensations – the audible feeling of just wind passing in your hair with the Model X and the almost tangible sentiment that a UFO of some sort is about to take off right next to you when the focus is on the SF90. Of course, just as always, “there can be only one,” so do check out who ultimately won this trio of races at the 2:10, 3:43, and 5:35 marks. Spoiler alert, it is going to be breathtakingly close!
