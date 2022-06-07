Lamborghini Huracan STO Achieves Perfection With Help From Novitec, Gold Plating Included

Is it gold in here, or is it us? Actually, it’s the pictured Lamborghini Huracan STO, which has been touched by Novitec, and it sports a few aftermarket upgrades, including fine gold plating.
Where can you find that precious metal, you ask? That would be on the exhaust system, as it optimizes the thermal protection. Additionally, gold plating is also available for the 111 mm (4.4 in) tailpipes, which can be combined with the OEM exhaust.
Gold aside, the Huracan STO from Novitec features additional enhancements. Center-locking wheels, made in partnership with Vossen, are another highlight of the project. They measure 20 inches at the front, and 21 inches at the rear, and are hugged by high-performance tires, 245/30 and 325/25 in size. The coilover suspension, signed by KW, has been designed to work with this wheel and tire combo. Customers who just want a stanced look can opt for the sport springs, which lower the ground clearance by up to 30 mm (1.2 in).
Already a lightweight proposal in Lamborghini’s stable, the Huracan STO has received additional naked-carbon elements from the tuner. These comprise the rocker panels, air intakes for the rear side windows, and new side mirror caps. The result is appealing, yet that’s hardly a surprise, considering that Novitec often brings out the best within some of the finest vehicles ever made. Additionally, they can take care of the cockpit too, with a variety of fine leather and Alcantara, in different finishes, found in their portfolio.
Aside from the aforementioned exhaust system, which has likely added a few ponies to the naturally aspirated 5.2-liter V10, the power hasn’t been boosted. The engine produces 640 ps (631 hp / 470 kW) and 565 Nm (417 lb-ft) of torque in the stock Huracan STO, transmitted to the rear wheels through a seven-speed DCT. From 0 to 100 kph (0-62 mph), you are looking at 3 seconds flat, and the supercar can keep pushing up to 310 kph (193 mph).
