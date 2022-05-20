Mansory Ferrari F9XX Is How You Kill Fire With Fire

Mansory has tuned yet another fine machine, the Ferrari SF90 Stradale. The Italian supercar has been baptized the F9XX, and kind of looks like something that’s not allowed to drive on public roads; or its name suggests that anyway.
However, don’t let that trick you, as it is perfectly street legal, though we don’t think that many people would want to be seen in it, as it is not exactly a head-turner per se, unless you’re into OTT exotics.
Sporting way too much forged carbon, the Mansory F9XX has a bigger chin spoiler with side blades attached to the new front bumper that features additional inserts. The fenders have vents on each side of the hood, and different logos in front of the doors. The side skirts follow the OTT design, and so do the add-ons surrounding the side intakes that feed air to the engine.
Kind of reminding us of the piece attached to the back end of the Ferrari FXX K, which is based on the LaFerrari, the big rear wing sports Mansory branding. The supercar now has a new rear bumper and diffuser combo, an F1-like brake light, and four instead of two tailpipes. A roof scoop is part of the makeover, and so is the matte finish with yellow accents, and the F9XX decals adorning the doors. The wheels came from Mansory too, and so did the side mirror casings.
Since they wanted to make the Ferrari SF90 Stradale hotter, the controversial tuner has given it a power boost. Thus, the 1,100 ps (1,085 hp / 809 kW) and 980 Nm (723 lb-ft) of torque produced enable a 0 to 100 kph (0-62 mph) in 2.4 seconds, and a 355 kph (221 mph) top speed, Mansory claims. The stock model has a total output of 1,000 ps (986 hp / 735 kW) produced by the turbo’d 4.0-liter V8 and three electric motors, is 0.1 seconds slower to 100 kph, and maxes out at 340 kph (211 mph).
