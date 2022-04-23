What If... Mansory Turned the Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Into Something Luxurious?

Food for thought time. What if Mansory suddenly decided to work with non-premium / non-luxury carmakers, offering their services to Dodge? First of all, it would probably sound like an April Fool’s prank, seen as how the German tuner only works with the likes of Aston Martin, Bentley, Bugatti, Ferrari, Lamborghini, Mercedes and Rolls-Royce, plus a few other non-budget friendly brands.
Founded back in 1989 by Iranian-British tuner, Kourosh Mansory, this company has gone from operating out of a small Munich-based workshop to having a vast global distribution network with dealerships in Germany, the UK, India, China, Canada, Poland, the United States, Japan, Switzerland, the UAE and more. You get the picture.
Their designs became really popular in the 2010s though, with sensational offerings such as the Mercedes-AMG S63 Apertus, the Aston Martin DB11 Cyrus, Ferrari 812 Stallone, Lamborghini Urus Venatus, the Aventador Carbonado, Mercedes-AMG G63 Star Trooper, Bugatti Chiron Centuria and so on.
What all these vehicles had in common was an updated appearance that made them look even more aggressive and planted, while also featuring a lot of exposed carbon fiber, either exclusively on the body kit or as a replacement for various factory-standard body panels.
Dodge did give the Charger a nice bumper-to-bumper revamp in 2010, completely redesigning the front and rear fascia, while also adding a new hood, tweaked suspension and a new dashboard design, featuring more modern on-board technology.
For the 2015 model year, the Charger received yet another makeover, resulting in a product that looked “leaner and more athletic” than its predecessor. It also featured a better-built interior with a new steering wheel and new seats, plus fresh trim and improved connectivity. Of course, this was the same year in which the SRT Hellcat variant was born, powered by a 6.2-liter supercharged HEMI V8 engine, good for 707 hp (717 ps) and 650 lb-ft (880 Nm) of torque.
Nowadays, the Charger Hellcat, just like its Challenger sibling, comes standard with 717 horsepower and is also available in Widebody trim, as well as Redeye Widebody and SRT Jailbreak spec. The former offers 797 hp, while the latter is good for 807 hp. That’s some serious muscle.
As you can see, the car has been infused with several carbon fiber elements, such as the lower bumper, side skirts, fender vents, hood, mirror casings, door handles, window trim, roof, trunk lid spoiler and the rear diffuser too, even though the latter is only partially visible from this front ¾ angle. Even the wheels are carbon fiber, and when you add everything together (picture some interior mods too), you should end up with a considerably more expensive Charger, perhaps worthy of a Mansory moniker of its own.
In the end, we’ll probably never see a Mansory-tuned Dodge Charger. However, compared to some of our other ‘What If...’ stories, this one is somehow a lot more plausible than an El Camaro or the Challenger SUV.
But again, if this posh Charger was for whatever reason real, it would probably cost well over $100,000 and some people would undoubtedly take issue with that.
