Harrop Supercharged 7.3L Godzilla V8 Shoehorned Into Ford XA Falcon, Cranks Out 1,305 HP

20 May 2022, 09:15 UTC ·
Back in May 2021, Harrop Engineering of Australia affixed a TVS 2650 four-lobe supercharger to a 7.3-liter Godzilla V8. As opposed to 430 horsepower and 475 pound-feet (644 Nm) of torque fully stock, the motor leveled up to a colossal 1,015 hp and 988 pound-feet (1,339 Nm).
The secret to this uptick in performance goes beyond the aforementioned blower. Other highlights include E85, a humongous intercooler that improves thermal efficiency, a 102-millimeter throttle body, and 20 pounds per square inch of boost. Fast forward to May 2022, and the big-block V8 has been further modified for an XA Falcon drag racer that means business.

Finished in Cosmic Blue, this quarter-mile thriller develops a simply insane 1,305 horsepower and 1,105.4 pound-feet (1,498.7 Nm) of torque on the dyno, running on E85 at 16.8 PSI through a Turbo 400 automatic transmission. Engine management is handled by a FuelTech FT600 control system like the ones used by FuelTech USA in their twin-turbo C8.

Skinnies up front, wide boys in the rear, a 9.0-inch axle, a 115-millimeter throttle body, and 12PK drive system also need to be mentioned, along with a custom front oil sump rather than the bone-stock rear sump. A custom bracket that allows the oil pump to run on the external side of the engine, slotted and vented discs squeezed by Wilwood calipers, a trunk-mounted 12V battery, and trunk-mounted fuel cell are highlights in their own right.

Although it tips the scales at a rather porky 1,835 kilograms (4,045 pounds), this 275-tired beast is ridiculously quick over the quarter mile. Yesterday evening, for example, Frank Marchese of Dandy Engines ran a jaw-dropping 8.31 seconds at 152 miles per hour (244 kilometers per hour) at the Sydney Dragway. Not bad for a full-sized bruiser that originally came with anything between a 3.3L straight-six engine and 5.8-liter pushrod V8, innit?

