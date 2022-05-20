Harrop Supercharged 7.3L Godzilla V8 Shoehorned Into Ford XA Falcon, Cranks Out 1,305 HP

Back in May 2021, Harrop Engineering of Australia affixed a TVS 2650 four-lobe supercharger to a 7.3-liter Godzilla V8. As opposed to 430 horsepower and 475 pound-feet (644 Nm) of torque fully stock, the motor leveled up to a colossal 1,015 hp and 988 pound-feet (1,339 Nm).

14 photos