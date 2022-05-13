The First 2023 Ford Ranger Shipment Has Started Its Australia-Bound Journey

Having entered production in Thailand a few days ago, the all-new Ranger is currently en route to Australia. In spite of Chinese lockdowns that impacted 91 suppliers and 393 components, the mid-size pickup truck will arrive at dealerships in June 2022 according to Ford’s Australian division.
Customers who place an order today should expect deliveries in October at the earliest. Speaking of which, the Ranger Raptor is due in July considering that production is expected to start in the coming weeks, by month’s end.
The list price for the 2023 Ford Ranger in the Land Down Under is 35,930 kangaroo bucks for the XL trim level with rear-wheel drive, the single-turbo diesel engine, six-speed automatic transmission, and single cab. That’s a difference of 1,040 dollars over the previous generation, which isn’t much considering that you’re getting a little bit more for your hard-earned cash.
At the other end of the spectrum, the 2023 Ford Ranger Raptor comes exclusively as a dual cab with four-wheel drive, a twin-turbo V6, and ten-speed automatic transmission for 85,490 bucks or $58,770 at current exchange rates. Having mentioned U.S. dollars, the U.S. model still is nowhere to be seen. Whenever the Ford Motor Company unveils this fellow, there’s no denying the announcement will include the Michigan Assembly Plant where the current Ranger and Bronco utility vehicle are produced.
“Ranger is an award-winning vehicle, and we expect this next-generation model to raise that standard. The lineup offers a vehicle for every customer, for work, family, or play,” declared Ford Australia CEO Andrew Birkic.
Under the hood, the single-turbo diesel marketed under the EcoBlue handle is much obliged to crank out 148 or 168 horsepower. The bi-turbo variant levels up to 207 horsepower. Torque is the specialty of the 3.0-liter Power Stroke single-turbo V6 diesel engine, which is rated at 247 ponies and 443 pound-feet (600 Nm) from 1,750 through 2,250 revolutions per minute.
The Middle East will receive the 2.3-liter EcoBoost four-cylinder gasoline turbo with 298 horsepower and 333 pound-feet (452 Nm) on tap. As for the range-topping engine, the 3.0-liter EcoBoost twin-turbo sixer is available in two tunes. Australia gets 392 horsepower and 430 pound-feet (583 Nm) while European customers get 284 horsepower and 362 lb-ft (491 Nm).
The list price for the 2023 Ford Ranger in the Land Down Under is 35,930 kangaroo bucks for the XL trim level with rear-wheel drive, the single-turbo diesel engine, six-speed automatic transmission, and single cab. That’s a difference of 1,040 dollars over the previous generation, which isn’t much considering that you’re getting a little bit more for your hard-earned cash.
At the other end of the spectrum, the 2023 Ford Ranger Raptor comes exclusively as a dual cab with four-wheel drive, a twin-turbo V6, and ten-speed automatic transmission for 85,490 bucks or $58,770 at current exchange rates. Having mentioned U.S. dollars, the U.S. model still is nowhere to be seen. Whenever the Ford Motor Company unveils this fellow, there’s no denying the announcement will include the Michigan Assembly Plant where the current Ranger and Bronco utility vehicle are produced.
“Ranger is an award-winning vehicle, and we expect this next-generation model to raise that standard. The lineup offers a vehicle for every customer, for work, family, or play,” declared Ford Australia CEO Andrew Birkic.
Under the hood, the single-turbo diesel marketed under the EcoBlue handle is much obliged to crank out 148 or 168 horsepower. The bi-turbo variant levels up to 207 horsepower. Torque is the specialty of the 3.0-liter Power Stroke single-turbo V6 diesel engine, which is rated at 247 ponies and 443 pound-feet (600 Nm) from 1,750 through 2,250 revolutions per minute.
The Middle East will receive the 2.3-liter EcoBoost four-cylinder gasoline turbo with 298 horsepower and 333 pound-feet (452 Nm) on tap. As for the range-topping engine, the 3.0-liter EcoBoost twin-turbo sixer is available in two tunes. Australia gets 392 horsepower and 430 pound-feet (583 Nm) while European customers get 284 horsepower and 362 lb-ft (491 Nm).