2022 Nissan X-Trail Detailed for Australia, Gains X-Tra Power, More Amenities

Besides announcing the MSRP for the new Z sports car in the United States, Nissan has also detailed the latest-gen X-Trail (Rogue) in Australia. The mid-size crossover is offered in four trim levels, and it is ready for launch.
Getting the base ST grade means settling for the 17-inch alloy wheels, 8-inch infotainment system compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, reversing camera, rear parking sensors, and LED lighting at both ends.
This version features automatic emergency braking with pedestrian and cyclist detection, rear automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection and cross-traffic alert, intelligent cruise control, and traffic sign recognition too.
Building on the entry-level variant, the 2023 X-Trail ST-L rides on 18-inch alloy wheels and adds front parking sensors, rear privacy windows, fog lamps, digital monitor, dual-zone climate control, heated front seats, and synthetic leather trim, 40:20:40 split rear seats, and several other gizmos.
The Ti brings 19-inch wheels, LED turn signals, panoramic sunroof, electric tailgate, smart rearview mirror, tri-zone climate control, 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and 12.3-inch digital dials, 10.8-inch head-up display, wireless charging pad for compatible smartphones, and wireless Apple CarPlay.
Last but not least, the range-topping Ti-L enjoys full Nappa leather, memory function for the front seats, heated steering wheel, Bose premium audio, remote engine start, rear sunshades, and others.
Nissan says that the 2.5-liter engine is now 9 kW (12 ps / 12 hp) and 19 Nm (14 lb-ft) of torque more powerful, having 135 kW (184 ps / 181 hp) and 245 Nm (181 lb-ft). The towing capacity has gone up by 500 kg (1,102 lbs) to 2 tons (4,409 lbs), and the new multi-mode all-wheel drive system allows drivers to choose between the Eco, Standard, and Sport modes. It is linked to exclusive traction modes too, that suit the conditions of dirt, ice, snow, and bitumen. Moreover, the hill descent control has been modulated for off-road driving on four-wheel drive models.
