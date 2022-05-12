2022 Honda HR-V Detailed for Australia, Gets Two Trim Levels, and as Many Powertrains

The third-generation Honda HR-V has officially touched down in Australia with new everything and attractive starting prices.
Kicking off from AU$36,700 (equal to US$25,219), the entry-level Vi X is equipped with a 9-inch infotainment system, sat-nav, privacy windows, and 19-inch wheels. Forward collision warning, lane keep assist, lane departure warning, traffic sign recognition, adaptive cruise control, road departure mitigation, and other amenities will assist drivers on their daily commutes.
This version of Honda’s subcompact crossover is offered exclusively with the naturally aspirated 1.5-liter four-cylinder engine. It produces 89 kW (121 ps / 119 hp) and 145 Nm (107 lb-ft) of torque, burns 5.8 l/100 km (40.6 mpg US) on the local test cycle, and emits 133 g/km of CO2.
Sitting at the top of the range is the HR-V e:HEV L. This model is accompanied by a AU$45,000 (US$30,922) drive-away price, and brings more features to the party, including the heated front seats, leather-wrapped and heated steering wheel, rear air vents, more USB ports, acoustic windscreen, auto-dimming rearview mirror, rain-sensing wipers, electric tailgate, touch-activated interior lights, Android Auto, wireless Apple CarPlay, and so on. Blind spot information, rear cross traffic alert, intelligent speed limiter, and others are included here as well.
Powering it is a hybrid assembly, hence the ‘e’ in its name. It combines a 1.5-liter four-cylinder engine with an electric motor and has a combined 96 kW (131 ps / 129 hp) and 253 Nm (187 lb-ft) of torque. According to Honda, the 2023 HR-V e:HEV L returns 4.3 l/100 km (54.7 mpg US) and emits 98 g/km of CO2.
Australians can get their 2022 HR-V in one of five paint finishes, including the all-new Premium Opal, as well as the Meteoroid Grey, Premium Crystal Red, Platinum White, and Crystal Black. The latter two have been carried over from the old HR-V.
