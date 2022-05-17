2022 Nissan Pathfinder Gearing Up for Launch Down Under, Boasts Semi-Autonomous Driving

Redesigned for 2022, the Nissan Pathfinder is getting ready to launch in Australia, where it will be offered in four well-equipped trim levels, with standard two-wheel drive in the lesser models.
Kicking off the range will be the ST flavor. This one features a 9-inch infotainment system, 10.8-inch head-up display, 7-inch TFT instrument cluster display, satellite navigation, eight-way power driver’s seat, reversing camera with parking sensors, 18-inch alloy wheels, LED dusk-sensing headlamps with high-beam assist, and others.
Getting the mid-spec flavor means having to choose between the ST+ and ST-L. The former adds the Pro-Pilot semi-autonomous driving system, electric tailgate, and LED fog lamps. The latter features a leather-accented cabin, rear heated seats, wireless charging pad for compatible smartphones, and a Bose premium audio with 12 speakers.
Finally, the 2022 Nissan Pathfinder family will be completed by the Ti. The range-topping grade rides on 20-inch alloys, features underbody protection and is equipped with many more gizmos. Here, the Japanese automaker mentions the ambient lighting, panoramic glass sunroof, ventilated front seats, smart rearview mirror, and the option of getting captain’s chairs in the second row.
“The all-new Pathfinder has been reinvented from the ground up, improving the family-friendly formula right across the board,” said Nissan Australia’s Managing Director, Adam Paterson. “From its advanced safety and technology features to its go-anywhere capability, the new Pathfinder is every bit as ready for adventure as you are.”
Another news that will interest future customers is the fact that the continuously variable transmission (CVT) has been replaced by a new nine-speed automatic gearbox. It is mated to the 3.5-liter V6 engine that kicks out 202 kW (275 ps / 271 hp) and 340 Nm (251 lb-ft) of torque. Nissan claims that “effortless acceleration and easy overtaking” are some of the traits of the new Pathfinder, which has a braked towing capacity of 2,700 kg (5,952 lbs).
