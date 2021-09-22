Twin-Turbo Corvette C8 by FuelTech Runs 9.017 Seconds on the Quarter Mile

You’ve probably heard of Emelia Hartford, the vlogger who ran 9s in her twin-turbo Corvette. Be that as it may, there’s a quicker C8 that has recently recorded 9.017 seconds at 153.13 miles per hour (246 kph).
FuelTech is the company responsible for the red-painted Stingray in the featured video, and the record-breaking run wouldn’t have been possible without perfect weather conditions at Virginia Motorsports Park, a stellar launch off the line and a dual-clutch tranny with Stage 2 Dodson clutches.
As opposed to the OEM setup with 5 and 6 friction clutch plates, the aftermarket company from New Zealand levels up to 9 and 10 frictions. The peeps at FuelTech USA have also fitted the DCT with an FT600 control system that enables a new transmission strategy. Another FT600 control system is used for engine control, and it’s the right call for a strip-slaying car because the factory powertrain control module reduces torque to preserve the drivetrain if the clever software detects extreme torque loads.
Tipping the scales at 3,950 pounds (1,792 kilograms) including the driver, the ever-improving FuelTech Corvette develops a simply astonishing 1,350 horsepower at the rear wheels. That’s 1,500 horsepower – if not more – at the crankshaft of the LT2 small-block V8 engine. Equipped with 18-inch wheels, rear drag radials, and front skinnies, the car is rocking two Garrett turbocharged mounted topside, Turbosmart electronic wastegates, forged pistons, and a custom intake manifold that hides a set of injectors. With the help of a brushless pump, those injectors spray VP Racing Fuels M1 methanol.
The second fuel system runs in conjunction with the OEM direct injection. Nitrous Outlet provides extra air to the engine through chemical enhancement, which helps cool down the non-intercooled turbo air.
As far as extreme builds go, this C8 is up there with the best of them. Considering that Chevy will debut a flat-plane crankshaft V8 with a DOHC valvetrain for the 2023 model year in the wide-bodied Corvette Z06, the mid-engine platform developed specifically for the V8 still has more to offer.
