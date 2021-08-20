It's Official: Chevy Will Peel Off the Cover of the 2023 Corvette Z06 on October 26th

Chevy enthusiasts, mark your calendars! The 2023 Corvette Z06 now has an official debut date: October 26th. Together with the revealed date, we are also spoiled with a teaser video showing a prototype hitting the track from the Nurburgring Nordschleife in Germany to the Circuit de La Sarthe in Le Mans in France.
But the clip is not the only one that lets us take a peek at the Chevy Corvette Z06. The American carmaker is treating us with the first official photo of the car, which shows it wearing camo clothes next to the C8.R racer. And it's not a random partner that it got there.
It is expected to share its engine with the race version of the mid-engine C8 Corvette, which has a flat-plane crank V8, with 5.5 liters in displacement. The long-awaited model is said to produce almost 620 brake horsepower and 480 pound-feet (651 Nm) of torque.
The Corvette Z06 will receive quite a few upgrades over the Stingray. From the looks of it, the supercar will have a more aggressive front spoiler, with a bigger splitter, side canards, and larger air intakes. The rear also appears to sport a big wing, which should provide more downforce at speed. The quad exhaust pipes in the center are still present, and its wheels seem to be new.
This week, GM engineers were seen in Germany, where they tested the prototype at the Nurburgring ahead of its October reveal, giving us an idea about how the car will sound like – and it surely does not disappoint. The clip that shows the car in action on the track together with the new teaser released by Chevy offers an eargasm of the upcoming car's sonorous engine.
Rumors say that the 2023 Corvette Z06 will cost thousands more than $80,000, but expect to pay considerably more if you want one of the first vehicles available. But, until you get to lay your hands on this hellacious supercar, keep an eye on the calendar to see it in its full glory.
