GeigerCars C8 Corvette Stingray Gets OZ Racing Wheels, KW Adjustable Coilovers

It’s hard to get your hands on the mid-engine Corvette in Europe, but definitely not impossible. One of the few companies that bring the American sports car from Kentucky to the Old Continent is GeigerCars of Germany, which also happens to offer a few mods for the Stingray.
On the visual front, a carbon-fiber splitter and spoiler help the C8 stand out while also improving downforce. A small air duct in the front bumper also needs to be mentioned, for it promises a higher contact pressure at the front.
19- and 20-inch OZ Racing Ultraleggera HLT wheels add to the stylistic drama, and they look great in conjunction with super-sticky rubber shoes. GeigerCars went for the Pirelli P-Zero Trofeo R semi-slick tires rather than the Michelin compounds we all know and love, which is a little curious because GM collaborated with the French outfit for the bone-stock tires of the Stingray.
The 44-pound (20-kilogram) lighter wheels are joined by a set of coilover shocks from KW. No fewer than four settings are offered, namely low- and high-speed rebound damping, low- and high-speed compression damping, and high-speed compression damping with exactly 14 clicks for adjustment.
GeigerCars further sweetens the deal with stainless-steel chassis struts that improve torsional stiffness, therefore improving cornering stability. Even though it doesn’t need it, an AP Racing track-oriented braking system is available with flexible steel lines, six-piston calipers, and two-piece rotors.
On the suck-squeeze-bang-blow front, the Stingray hasn’t been modified one bit. This means that the small-block V8 with dry-sump lubrication develops 495 horsepower at 6,450 revolutions per minute and 470 pound-feet (637 Nm) of torque at 5,150 rpm, figures that are thoroughly impressive for the entry-level ‘Vette and the pushrod-style engine with direct injection.
Now expected as a 2023 model, the Z06 will one-up the Stingray with a DOHC valvetrain and a flat-plane crankshaft. Inspired by the LT5.5 of the C8.R Corvette endurance racer, the 5.5-liter engine is rumored to develop 617 bhp, making it the most powerful series-production N/A V8 out there.
