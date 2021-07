GeigerCars C8 Corvette Stingray Gets OZ Racing Wheels, KW Adjustable Coilovers

KW

On the visual front, a carbon-fiber splitter and spoiler help the C8 stand out while also improving downforce. A small air duct in the front bumper also needs to be mentioned, for it promises a higher contact pressure at the front.19- and 20-inch OZ Racing Ultraleggera HLT wheels add to the stylistic drama, and they look great in conjunction with super-sticky rubber shoes. GeigerCars went for the Pirelli P-Zero Trofeo R semi-slick tires rather than the Michelin compounds we all know and love, which is a little curious because GM collaborated with the French outfit for the bone-stock tires of the Stingray.The 44-pound (20-kilogram) lighter wheels are joined by a set of coilover shocks from. No fewer than four settings are offered, namely low- and high-speed rebound damping, low- and high-speed compression damping, and high-speed compression damping with exactly 14 clicks for adjustment. GeigerCars further sweetens the deal with stainless-steel chassis struts that improve torsional stiffness, therefore improving cornering stability. Even though it doesn’t need it, an AP Racing track-oriented braking system is available with flexible steel lines, six-piston calipers, and two-piece rotors.On the suck-squeeze-bang-blow front, the Stingray hasn’t been modified one bit. This means that the small-block V8 with dry-sump lubrication develops 495 horsepower at 6,450 revolutions per minute and 470 pound-feet (637 Nm) of torque at 5,150 rpm, figures that are thoroughly impressive for the entry-level ‘Vette and the pushrod-style engine with direct injection.Now expected as a 2023 model, the Z06 will one-up the Stingray with avalvetrain and a flat-plane crankshaft. Inspired by the LT5.5 of the C8.R Corvette endurance racer, the 5.5-liter engine is rumored to develop 617 bhp, making it the most powerful series-production N/A V8 out there.