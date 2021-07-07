Pininfarina Will Design the Future Hercules Alpha Electric Pickup Truck

Every single day we hear about a new company that will bring innovative electric cars to the market. Very few present enough substance to be taken seriously, even if they manage to buy a factory. It takes more than that to deserve some credibility, and Hercules Electric Vehicles seems to be trying to grab the bull by the horns by hiring Pininfarina to design its products, including the production version of the Hercules Alpha, the company’s electric pickup truck.
If you have never heard about the company, we do not blame you. We spoke about Hercules only once – when it introduced the renderings for its first vehicle. The deal with Pininfarina shows that those images were not something you could rely on – using modified Nissan Titan pictures to present them didn't help.
According to the press release, Pininfarina will be in charge of designing not only the real Alpha truck but also “other products currently under development.” The financial details of the agreement will not be disclosed, but they should be.
Hercules presents itself as a company that will have a new approach towards manufacturing. According to its website, it will do so by using “existing industrial capacity wherever possible, paired with a modular design and assembly approach.” That suggests it will make partnerships with other car manufacturers to produce its vehicles or hire manufacturing suppliers to get the job done.
That is not a really new approach. Fisker will come to market (again) precisely with this strategy. The Fisker Ocean will be manufactured by Magna, while the PEAR project is being done in a partnership with Foxconn.
James Breyer, Hercules's founder, worked for Magna from November 2015 up to November 2016. He also worked for Ballard, Ford, FCA, and GM. In his description on the company’s page, it is stated that he “launched Volt & Spark EV,” some of the first electrification efforts from Chevrolet.
In that sense, Hercules is better positioned than Alpha Motor Company: it presented an executive with automotive experience to be its public face. Alpha did not disclose anything about its management or any concrete plans on how it intends to bring any vehicle to market. The deal with Pininfarina also gives Hercules a bit of credibility, but it will need way more to convince the market that it is for real.
According to the press release, Pininfarina will be in charge of designing not only the real Alpha truck but also “other products currently under development.” The financial details of the agreement will not be disclosed, but they should be.
Hercules presents itself as a company that will have a new approach towards manufacturing. According to its website, it will do so by using “existing industrial capacity wherever possible, paired with a modular design and assembly approach.” That suggests it will make partnerships with other car manufacturers to produce its vehicles or hire manufacturing suppliers to get the job done.
That is not a really new approach. Fisker will come to market (again) precisely with this strategy. The Fisker Ocean will be manufactured by Magna, while the PEAR project is being done in a partnership with Foxconn.
James Breyer, Hercules's founder, worked for Magna from November 2015 up to November 2016. He also worked for Ballard, Ford, FCA, and GM. In his description on the company’s page, it is stated that he “launched Volt & Spark EV,” some of the first electrification efforts from Chevrolet.
In that sense, Hercules is better positioned than Alpha Motor Company: it presented an executive with automotive experience to be its public face. Alpha did not disclose anything about its management or any concrete plans on how it intends to bring any vehicle to market. The deal with Pininfarina also gives Hercules a bit of credibility, but it will need way more to convince the market that it is for real.