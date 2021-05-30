2021 Corvette Production Halt Extended by One Week Over Supply Issue

Two years into the C8’s life cycle, GM still hasn’t found a solution to the production halts of the mid-engined Corvette. From the health crisis to supply issues, the production schedule of the small-block sports car from Kentucky has taken another blow in the guise of a one-week intermission.
GM previously announced a pause in the week of May 24th to May 31st over a parts supply issue that isn’t related to the worldwide microchip shortage, but the pause will be extended through the week of May 31st, 2021.
Car, Performance, and Motorsports Communications assistant manager Trevor Thompkins confirmed the extension to GM Authority, citing a supply issue. As ever, North America’s largest automaker isn’t willing to mention what parts/subassemblies are hindering the Corvette’s production.
These hiccups are all the more infuriating due to sky-high demand for the C8, which has been crowned on multiple occasions as the fastest-selling car in North America. The Detroit-based automaker has even halted new sold orders for the 2021 model year on March 25th over the overwhelming demand, a decision that will push many customers into the 2022 Corvette.
Speaking of the 2022 model, General Motors will update the Stingray with three new finishes for the exterior. Amplify Orange Tintcoat, Hypersonic Gray Metallic, and Caffeine Metallic replace the extremely popular Sebring Orange Tintcoat, Shadow Gray Metallic, and slow-selling Zeus Bronze. GM is also rolling out a low-profile spoiler (production order code TVS) offered with or without the Stingray’s go-faster Z51 Performance Package.
The big news for 2022, however, is the flat-plane crankshaft V8-engined and wide-bodied Z06. Estimated to produce 617 horsepower and confirmed by the carparazzi with 345/25 by 21-inch Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 R tires, the Z06 is the closest we mortals will get to the C8.R endurance racing car.
Going forward, three more variants of the eighth-generation Corvette are in the pipeline. The list kicks off with the E-Ray that combines the Stingray’s engine with hybrid assistance. The ZR1 should follow suit with a twin-turbo version of the flat-plane crankshaft V8 of the Z06, and the Zora will top the range with a twin-turbo V8 hybrid setup estimated at 1,000 horsepower.
