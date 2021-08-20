Wife's LS3 El Camino Almost Toasts Clutch, Still Nails a Double Jet Ski Trailer Burnout

Watch Out for the Rare Seasonal Blue Moon This Weekend, With Guest Appearances

It’s a narrow one, for sure, so he might be first at it. For starters, you need three things. Four, sorry, I almost forgot about the derelict, ten-year-forgotten trailer hitch assembly that will get bolted onto the vehicle. So, all you need is a perfectly restored 1969 Chevy El Camino, a couple of personal watercrafts , as well as a trailer.Then you can find a backroad and perform a burnout with the jet skis attached to the quirky yet lovable car/pickup truck mashup. One word of advice: don’t start in second gear because one might end up with a clutch barbeque. That almost happened to Mike, at the 15:05 mark, before restarting the engine in first gear and cleanly performing the trail of smoke.Let’s back up a little bit to the part where Finnegan explains what this is all about. A day out on the lake for some cool (and presumably quick) summer road trip fun, it seems. But Mike also had a couple of jet skis at hand. A 2021 Yamaha Superjet and a yet-to-be-released 2022 Yamaha Jet Blaster Waverunner. And, of course, he needed a vehicle to tow them around.With the “wifey” not at home, the idea was to modify her pristine ‘69 El Camino into the “perfect” rig for said duty. Besides, she “does not watch my YouTube channel,” so he might even escape unpunished... Chances are slim, though, if she notices the trailer hitch. After all, the restored El Camino was passed down in her family from generation to generation Anyways, one gets to see the presentation on the road from the two-minute mark, followed by the lake shenanigans from the 4:25 mark. And that burnout, of course. Done with an El Camino that received an LS3 swap good for 525 horsepower, along with a Tremec six-speed transmission, Ridetech coilovers all around, and other goodies But it’s only logical they attempted this with the Chevy: “we rarely drive it, and when we do it, (the car) usually breaks down for a lot of reasons...”