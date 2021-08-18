2023 Corvette Z06 Sounds Like a True Race Car, Looks Very Fast Devouring Apexes

We’ve seen the latest spy shots of the 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 just yesterday, and more recently, we stumbled upon a video that shows the American sports car in action at the Nurburgring.
These were actually different prototypes of the track-focused model, judging by their license plates, but they do look the same, with the psychedelic stickers covering the entire exterior.
Inspired by the C8.R racer, the 2023 Corvette Z06 boasts a few major upgrades over the regular Stingray. Things such as the new front bumper, with a bigger splitter, side canards, and larger air intakes, new bumper at the rear, and fixed wing will improve the downforce. The centrally-mounted quad exhaust pipes are still included, and the wheels appear to be new too.
Bathed in carbon fiber, as most of the exterior upgrades are expected to be made of the lightweight material, the Z06 variant of the new-gen Corvette will probably weigh a bit less. A flat-plane crank V8, with 5.5 liters in displacement, is believed to produce almost 620 brake horsepower and 480 pound-feet (651 Nm) of torque.
It is also a very sonorous lump, as highlighted on video down below, and it should rocket the car to 60 mph (96 kph) in less than 2.9 seconds, from a standstill, and perhaps up to a top speed in excess of 184 mph (296 kph).
By comparison, the Stingray needs less than 3 seconds to sprint to 60 mph, and its 6.2-liter LT2 V8, mounted behind the seats for the first time, produces 495 HP and 470 lb-ft (637 Nm) when ordered with the performance exhaust system.
The bowtie brand will present the Corvette Z06 this fall. The first units of the more hardcore model will, in all likelihood, arrive at dealers in North America sometime next year.
