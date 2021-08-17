2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 Spied on the Nurburgring

4 Supercharged C7 Corvette Z06 Shows Hennessey They Probably Need a Longer Track

Chevrolet is working on a Z06 version of the Corvette C8, and its development engineers have been testing its prototype on the Nürburgring Nordschleife. The American car is set for launch as a 2023 model year vehicle, and it comes with specific changes to the body on top of mechanical improvements.



Chevrolet is expected to fit the Z06 Corvette with a 5.5-liter V8 engine that has been improved with parts and knowledge gained from the C8.R race car. In the case of the latter, its engine goes up to 9.000 rpm and delivers 617 horsepower, but take that info with a grain of salt.



GM's 2023 Corvette Z06 should be released by the end of this year, or in the first part of 2022. Early estimates place the MSRP of the 2023 Corvette Z06 thousands over $80,000, but be prepared to spend even more if you want to get one of the first available units. Strictly for reference, the MY2019 Z06 started at $80,900, so the next-generation model will not be cheaper. Our spy photographers were ready with their cameras to snap the 2023 Corvette Z06, and thanks to them, we now have a better look at the upcoming version. Thankfully, the prototype has ditched the black fabric around its body and just has the white camouflage stickers, so we can now observe its distinctive elements.The 2023 Corvette Z06 will come with a more aggressive front spoiler, which features canards on its sides. Its central opening has been enlarged for improved cooling at high speeds, and the bumper is a bit different from the ones used on the Corvette C8 The rear fenders have bigger side inlets, which means the mid-mounted V8 needs more air on this version. Once the V8 is done with the inducted air, there are four center-mounted exhaust tips to send it off back into the atmosphere.Chevrolet is expected to fit the Z06 Corvette with a 5.5-liter V8 engine that has been improved with parts and knowledge gained from the C8.R race car. In the case of the latter, its engine goes up to 9.000 rpm and delivers 617 horsepower, but take that info with a grain of salt.We do know that the Z06 Corvette C8 will come with an LT6 V8 engine , which has a flat-plane crankshaft. It will also have a magnesium transmission casing to ensure weight reduction. The transmission is expected to be an evolution of the Tremec TR-9080 unit.The rear also has a big wing, which is fixed to the rear of the body in two points. The large rear wing is the kind that the driver and the passenger will spot in the side mirrors, and it should provide more downforce at speed. The aerodynamic improvements to the rear of the Corvette C8 in Z06 trim also include bigger air outlets in the rear bumper.GM's 2023 Corvette Z06 should be released by the end of this year, or in the first part of 2022. Early estimates place the MSRP of the 2023 Corvette Z06 thousands over $80,000, but be prepared to spend even more if you want to get one of the first available units. Strictly for reference, the MY2019 Z06 started at $80,900, so the next-generation model will not be cheaper.