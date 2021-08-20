Barn Find 1969 Chevrolet Corvette Spent Years in a Tight Spot, Really Needs a Good Wash

5 Chevy Corvette Goes for the Murdered out Look, and We Think It Looks Stunning

The top bid at the time of writing is $10,600, but expect the price to substantially go up as we get closer to the end of the no-reserve auction. And the living proof is right here in front of your eyes, as this ’69 Corvette spent years in storage, so the only thing that it seems to be needing is a really good wash that would restore its head-turner charm.As you probably figured out already, this Corvette is now listed for sale online, and eBay user scrumbles$ claims the car has spent years in storage, yet there’s a chance everything still comes in a pretty solid condition.This is the reason we said a good wash is what it needs, as cleaning all the dirt and dust should help better determine the current condition of the ‘Vette, especially given how it seems to be parked in a really tight spot where taking more photos isn’t necessarily an easy thing.The black-on-black Corvette was last registered in 1990, and the seller says the current owner purchased it as a barn find, as the car had been sitting for about 20 years at the time of the purchase. The last time it was known to be running was in 2013, and the 350 (5.7-liter) engine under the hood doesn’t seem to be locked up from sitting, as it still turns over.A quick inspection made by the seller in that tight spot didn’t reveal any sign of rust, so in theory, this Corvette should be as solid as it gets, though any interested buyer should still check it out live, especially on the underside, to figure out if any fixes there are required.But at the end of the day, this Chevrolet is a mysterious barn find that looks extremely compelling, and the people who sent the nearly 30 bids on eBay probably believe the same.The top bid at the time of writing is $10,600, but expect the price to substantially go up as we get closer to the end of the no-reserve auction.

