Chevy Corvette Goes for the Murdered out Look, and We Think It Looks Stunning

For the first time in nearly seven decades, the Chevrolet Corvette has managed to overcome its pony car status, as its mid-engine layout, an absolute premiere for the model, allows it to scratch on the supercar territory. 15 photos



We’ve seen some become true dragsters, and we have also laid eyes on others tweaked for head-turning purposes, like this murdered out example made famous by Forgestar. The chrome delete, black paint finish applied to all body panels, and even to the brake calipers, and privacy windows, give it a



And since it was put under the hypothetical spotlight



The wheels can be ordered from 8.5x19 to 11x21 inches in size, and are available in a wide variety of finishes. From the Tiffany Blue, to Highlighter Yellow, Sun Gold, Monster Green, Gloss White, Anodized Flat Red, and Matte Black, to name but some, all are listed on the wheelmaker’s official website.



Now, these alloys are far from being exclusive, as they can already be found on a different number of rides, such as the Corvette C7, Ford Mustang, Audi A4, Tesla Model 3, Porsche 991, Maserati Quattroporte, VW CC, and others. Thus, if exclusivity is your thing, then perhaps you’re better off with a different set. Often referred to as the supercar for the masses, as it is still surprisingly affordable compared to what it can do, given that you find a base example in dealer lots, which is something easier said than done, the C8 generation of the Corvette has so far been transformed for different purposes.We’ve seen some become true dragsters, and we have also laid eyes on others tweaked for head-turning purposes, like this murdered out example made famous by Forgestar. The chrome delete, black paint finish applied to all body panels, and even to the brake calipers, and privacy windows, give it a menacing flair And since it was put under the hypothetical spotlight by Forgestar , it is only natural that it boasts one of their wheel sets. In this case, the alloys, 9.5x20-inch at the front and 12x20-inch at the rear, hugged by the Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires, are part of their CF10 lineup.The wheels can be ordered from 8.5x19 to 11x21 inches in size, and are available in a wide variety of finishes. From the Tiffany Blue, to Highlighter Yellow, Sun Gold, Monster Green, Gloss White, Anodized Flat Red, and Matte Black, to name but some, all are listed on the wheelmaker’s official website.Now, these alloys are far from being exclusive, as they can already be found on a different number of rides, such as the Corvette C7, Ford Mustang, Audi A4, Tesla Model 3, Porsche 991, Maserati Quattroporte, VW CC, and others. Thus, if exclusivity is your thing, then perhaps you’re better off with a different set.

