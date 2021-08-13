C8 Corvette Stingray Carbon-Fiber Intake Manifold and 95-mm Throttle Body Add 25 RWHP

BMW X5 Le Mans: The Forgotten Concept With a Race-Bred 700-HP V12 Under the Hood

Developed, tested, and validated for the mid-engine Corvette Stingray , the Performance Design pTR Carbon-Fiber Intake Manifold is now available to purchase through Lingenfelter Performance Engineering. This mod isn’t cheap, though, as it retails from $2,100 at the time of writing. 7 photos ECM integration using the factory connectors. Tested at more than 50 pounds per square inch, the manifold promises 25 more horsepower at the rear wheels as long as you upgrade the throttle body to a 95-millimeter unit.



As a brief refresher, the bone-stock Corvette Stingray runs an 87-millimeter throttle body and a nylon intake manifold supplied by General Motors-owned ACDelco. Lingenfelter says that further power improvements can be expected in conjunction with a cat-back exhaust from Corsa Performance, which retails from $2,000 to $3,400 depending on the specification. More to the point, customers can expect anything between 18 and 19 horsepower.



While on the subject of natural aspiration, the biggest of the Big Three in Detriot will improve the mid-engine Corvette for the 2023 model year with a flat-plane crankshaft V8. The LT6 as the 5.5-liter engine is called is derived from the LT5 that powers the C8.R endurance racer that dominated the GTLM class in the 2020 season of the IMSA SportsCar Championship.



Teased last month and confirmed to premiere this fall, the



On that note, would you wait for the all-new Z06 or spend your hard-earned cash on a Stingray and Lingenfelter Performance Engineering upgrades?



