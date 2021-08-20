The 600-HP Cunningham C8 Corvette Sounds Rad, Looks Even Radder

Briggs Cunningham was a man of many talents. He attended his first automobile race in 1930 during an extended honeymoon, and three decades later, he competed at Le Mans with a trio of racing Corvettes. 15 photos



Driven by John Fitch and Bob Grossman, the #3 car finished the grueling event in eighth place overall and first in the GT5.0 class. A belated celebration by all accounts, the peeps at Cunningham Automotive and Lingenfelter are modifying 60 examples of the C8 with a special livery inspired by the #3 car.The “ Cunningham 60th Anniversary C8 Corvette ” as it’s called blends white paintwork with dark blue accents for a period-correct look, along with red touches here and there and plenty of carbon fiber. The five-spoke wheels are very different from the OEM units, and the stylistic differences further include the mother and father of rear wings. The quirky intakes on the rear haunches and rear-facing camera located above the glass cover also need to be mentioned, along with #3 decals on the sides of the wing’s end plates.Special badges for the front fenders, Cunningham embroidery in the headrests and carpets, a black-and-blue theme for the interior, and serialized carbon-fiber sill plates round off the aesthetic upgrades. As for the oily bits, a front lowering kit from Lingenfelter Performance Engineering opens the list.Now riding 0.75 inches closer to the ground in comparison to the stock ‘Vette, the special-edition model flaunts Alcon brake calipers in six- and four-piston flavors. The Performance Design Carbon pTR intake manifold is complemented by a 95-millimeter throttle body, long-tube stainless headers from Corsa Performance, as well as a valved cat-back exhaust with 4.5-inch tips.All told, you’re looking at 600 horsepower from a small-block V8 that originally produces 495 horsepower with the NPP exhaust system of the Z51 Performance Package. If you’re curious how much the Cunningham-branded sports car from Kentucky goes for, make that $159,995, thank you!