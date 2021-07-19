2020 Chevrolet Corvette C8 Vs C7 ZR1 Is the Perfect Spectator Drags Final

It's been almost two years since the radical mid-engine Chevrolet Corvette C8 Stingray was introduced and the base vanilla model is still the only one you can buy - though even that might prove to be a hassle.
We've just been teased with the sound of the upcoming 2023 Chevrolet Corvette C8 Z06 and, needless to say, it's got us a bit excited. Not only is that car going to make more power - 617 hp is the number touted around - but it's going to get it from a completely new engine - a flat-plane-crank 5.5-liter naturally aspirated V8 that should rev all the way to 8,000 rpm.
With the current generation's 6.2-liter V8 proving very difficult to tune and with GM openly admitting it won't make life any easier for anyone trying to do it, the prospect of a factory-built model with a higher power output is enough to get us all on the edge of our seats.
Well, now that's you're already there, why don't you give the video below a look too? It features a Chevrolet Corvette C8 Stingray with just the right amount of bolt-ons that will enhance its performance without moving it too far away from the stock version, and a host of other cars acting as its opposition for the day.
The list of cars the C8 had to beat to make it to the final includes track-ready cars such as a Porsche 718 Cayman S or a modded Mazda RX-8, but also a few weird ones such as a Volkswagen Jetta and even a BMW X5. However, the driver wasn't there to judge, but to race, and that's exactly what he did.
In the final, he came across a Chevrolet Corvette C7 ZR1, the supercharged monster packing 755 hp and the kind of aero that's actually useful for a change, unlike in a classic drag race. In fact, it's not just the downforce that plays a bigger role here, but also the driver's skills. Without taking anything away from classic standing start drag racing, here you actually need to consider how you use the accelerator pedal and the steering wheel, with both having an important impact on the outcome of a race.
