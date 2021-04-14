Lingenfelter Rolls Out C8 Corvette Stainless-Steel Exhaust System

4 Lingenfelter 2014 Chevy Silverado 1500 Was a SEMA Special, Now Out in the Open

We’ve covered tons of stainless-steel exhaust systems for the eighth-generation Corvette , but the Lingenfelter Extreme-S is “the best C8 exhaust on the market” apparently. Other than boastful advertising, you should be aware that Corsa Performance - not Lingenfelter - designed it. 8 photos



Priced from $3,599 excluding shipping as opposed to $3,699 on the supplier’s website, the Extreme-S exhaust system promises rear-wheel gains of 19 horsepower and 15 pound-feet (20 Nm) of torque according to Lingenfelter Performance Engineering. That’s a little curious too because Corsa’s variant offers 18 horsepower and 16 pound-feet (22 Nm) of torque.



Backed up by a lifetime warranty for the original owner, legal in all 50 states, and 13 pounds (5.9 kilograms) lighter than Chevrolet’s performance exhaust system, the Lingenfelter-Corsa aftermarket option retains the four-valve system for a drone-free experience on the freeway. Engineered to correctly integrate with the factory engine control module, the Extreme-S is manufactured with pride in Berea, Ohio from 3.0-inch pipes.



If you really want to make that small-block V8 sing,



Corsa Performance can further sweeten the deal with blacked-out heat protection shields, one per each side. These peel-and-stick heat shields replace the OEM reflective heat material behind the rear wheels and they can withstand up to 1,750 degrees Fahrenheit (955 degrees Celsius).



In related news, GM is believed to stop the assembly line in Bowling Green on the week of July 19th to prepare for the 2022 model year. In addition to a trio of new colors for the exterior, the mid-engine Corvette will finally gain the



Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.