Ambiente is how the base trim level is called. Equipped with 17-inch alloys finished in dark silver, C-shaped running lights, cloth seats, a digital instrument cluster, and 10.1-inch touchscreen, this model is available in six colors: Shadow Black, Aluminum, Arctic White, Meteor Gray, Sedona Orange, and Equinox Bronze. What hides under the hood, you’re asking?Exclusively offered with the five-seat layout, the Ambiente rocks a bi-turbo diesel from the Ford EcoBlue family of engines. Connected to a ten-speed automatic, this lump develops 154(207 horsepower) at 3,750 revolutions per minute and 500 Nm (369 pound-feet) at 1,750 to 2,000 rpm.Available with four-wheel drive for an extra 5,000 buckaroos, the Ambiente is joined by the mid-range Trend in rear- and four-wheel-drive flavors with the very same powerplant and transmission. Boasting 18-inch alloys, a nicer front grille, a 12-inch touchscreen, and quilted leather inserts, this fellow is expected to account for most sales. The Sport 4x4 comes next. Exclusively offered with the 3.0-liter Power Stroke V6 single-turbo diesel at 69,090 Aussie dollars (47,600 American dollars), this variant cranks out 184 kW (247 hp) at 3,250 rpm and 600 Nm (443 lb-ft) at 1,750 through 2,250 rpm.Customers who aren’t willing to accept anything but the best are offered the Platinum 4x4 3.0L V6 turbo-diesel 10AT at 77,690 Steve Irwins or 53,505 freedom eagles. The Platinum costs this much because the manufacturer’s list price includes the mandatory Luxury Car Tax.“When we started imagining the Everest, we started not at the beginning but at the end: With our customers,” said Ian Foston, chief platform engineer for the T6.2 Ranger pickup truck and Everest utility vehicle. “They’re people who like adventure, recreation, and being able to go out with family and friends. Whether they’re conquering sand, rocks, or city life, these customers appreciate the utility, capability, and spaciousness of an SUV.”