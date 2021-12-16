Ferrari SF90 Takes On McLaren 765LT in Drag Times Closest Race Ever

We've seen Drag Times push internal combustion cars to their limits and watched as they pitted them against the Tesla Model S Plaid. They've even been a part of the Rimac Nevera setting a world record for acceleration. They've never had a race as close as this one between the Ferrari SF90 and the McLaren 765LT.
This race features the same McLaren 765LT that we've seen on the channel before. It features a 755-horsepower twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8. That power gets sent to the rear wheels only via a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission.
Then there's the Ferrari SF90. It has the benefit of all-wheel-drive thanks to a trio of electric motors. In concert with the 4.0-liter twin-turbo engine under its rear decklid, it makes 986-horsepower. Both cars are completely stock which, if you watch Drag Times very often, is a rare occurrence.
These cars might not sound all that close on paper but in the real world, the first race is slow close that the driver's themselves are arguing about who won before they finally get the time slips.
Those slips show the truth that the Ferrari won the race by a single thousandth of a second. Or at least it would have if they left at the same instant. The McLaren actually wins because it left sooner.
The second race is not as close. This time the Ferrari gets the jump and wins by a whole 7-hundredths of a second. If you're thinking that perhaps those first two runs were just flukes that couldn't possibly happen again, you'd be wrong.
Race three is ridiculously close as well with the McLaren making a comeback and picking up the victory with a .0031-second gap on the Ferrari. The story though is that ultimately, that was a product of better launches as the SF90 had faster ETs in each race.
Launch control sure has come a long way. Now, these cars can continually hit the same speeds and times over and over again.
