Simon Cowell’s $2 Million Two-Story Trailer Is Now a Revamped Glamping Unit

Call it the rich people version of glamping, and you wouldn’t be wrong, at least not in terms of the amenities included. It’s upscale glamping with a dash of celebrity appeal, because this is the former $2 million, two-story trailer that music mogul and television personality Simon Cowell used for three or four years, back when he was shooting the U.S. version of the X Factor.
We’ve covered this trailer before: it was initially known as The Hollywood and included very outrageous features even for a near-billionaire like Cowell. Celebrities aren’t exactly known for being down to earth or for making reasonable demands, and Cowell was not an exception: his trailer had to be very special, not just the run-of-the-mill production trailer his fellow co-hosts got.
Anderson Mobile Estates delivered just that with The Hollywood, which has now been revamped, renamed The Studio, and repurposed as a glamping unit at the 7744 Ranch in Austin, Texas. The glamping resort, which is what this “ranch” is, should have opened to the public on August 1, but the date has been pushed back to later this month. Just in case you see anything you like here, know that you still have time.
Anderson Mobile Estates took pride in delivering gigantic trailers finished in the highest-quality materials: temporary homes more like mansions than a movie or a tour trailer. The fact that they patented the tech that opened up a second level out of the first one, thus offering double the amount of possible space (in an already massive trailer), further added to their appeal with the A-list clientele.
Times have changed since, and few celebrities spend this kind of money on gigantic trailers – or, if they do, they choose to avoid all publicity around it. Five of these units built by Anderson Mobile Estates on commission and used for years by famous people have now been repurposed as glamping units at this new resort, and Cowell’s is among them.
The Studio still offers 1,200 square feet (111.5 square meters) of living space, as a 22-wheel 40-ton trailer with a pop-up second level, but the styling has been upgraded, and it makes all the difference. The hospital unit is gone: known hypochondriac Simon Cowell asked for it, and it included $150,000 in medical equipment (including on-call doctor, high-tech cameras, and EKG glove), while doubling as a makeup station. You can’t have good-looking, camera-ready skin without health, right?
the second level, which was used by Cowell as a lounge slash conference room for his entourage, has been turned into a bedroom. The overall result is that The Studio looks the part: it’s like a vacation home in some exotic location – inviting, relaxing but still luxurious.
The ground level includes a half-bath and a very spacious lounge, which can be turned into two different rooms by means of a partition. The above-mentioned hospital unit is now an office, so even millionaires can get some work done on vacation. There’s a second, full bathroom at the rear, still with granite finishes but decidedly more modern styling.
The kitchen unit is halfway between the first and second floor, and it too has been upgraded. It still offers life-size amenities, like a large 3-drawer Sub Zero refrigerator, convection microwave oven, two-burner cooktop, sink, trash compactor, and storage, but it now comes in more subdued, darker tones that make for a nice contrast with the luminous lounge.
Upstairs is a bar, with a separate small table with seating, just perfect for a nightcap. The bedroom is at one end, and there’s an open-plan half-bath smack in the middle, between the bedroom and the bar – the oddest choice we’ve ever seen in one such unit. There’s also a balcony off the bedroom “that makes you feel like you’re standing on the front of the Titanic – on a much smaller scale!”
big enough, there are options, is what we’re saying. Prices for the 7744 Ranch units are in the $400-$850 range per night, and they include access to amenities. Getting to experience the A-list life is included, too.
